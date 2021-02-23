Bangladesh court sends back unauthorised case against Al Jazeera
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Feb 2021 10:55 PM BdST Updated: 23 Feb 2021 10:55 PM BdST
A court in Dhaka has refused to take cognisance of a case against Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera because the petitioner did not take permission from the proper authorities before filing the plea.
After hearing the petition, Metropolitan Magistrate Shahidul Islam in the order on Tuesday said the petitioner did not follow Section 196 of the Code of Criminal Procedure or CrPC for the case.
According to the CrPC section, no court shall take cognisance of any offence punishable under certain chapters of the Bangladesh Penal Code, such as those against the state, unless upon complaint made by order of, or under authority from, the government, or some officer empowered in this behalf by the government.
Lawyer Abdul Malek alias Moshiur Malek, executive president of Bangabandhu Foundation, filed the petition on Feb 17 over the Al Jazeera report “All the Prime Minister’s Men”.
He sought to name Al Jazeera Media Network Acting Director General Mostefa Souag, Zulkarnain Shayer Khan alias Sami, Netra News Editor Tasneem Khalil and British journalist David Bergman in the case.
The petition stated that the accused have engaged in anti-state crimes by carrying out propaganda against Bangladesh and the state in the international arena.
The report published “anti-state information and lies about the government” and was widely spread on YouTube, defaming the government and tarnishing the dignity of the state, according to the petition.
Abdul Khalek, the lawyer for petitioner Malek, said they argued that the Penal Code allows filing of cases against foreign nationals.
Malek said, “The court did not dismiss the case. It will take cognisance of the case if we can get an order from the government or any official empowered by the government. But we haven’t taken a decision on it.”
- Abu Saleh made MD, CEO of Biman
- Pro-quota protesters block Shahbagh
- Daily tally: 18 virus deaths, 399 cases
- RAB arrests fugitive in 2004 grenade attack
- Second batch of vaccines arrive
- 41st BCS exams on schedule
- Bangabandhu's contributions mustn't go in vain: Hasina
- Reopen DU halls by Mar 1: students
- Abu Saleh Mostafa Kamal made MD, CEO of Biman Bangladesh Airlines
- Freedom fighters’ children block Shahbagh, demand return of 30% job quota
- Bangladesh logs 399 new virus cases, another 18 die
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- Five die as bus, truck collide in Sirajganj
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
Most Read
- University dormitories to reopen on May 17, classes to resume on May 24
- 41st BCS exams will go ahead as planned, not be delayed: ministry
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh receives another 2m doses of COVID vaccine
- 6,500 migrant workers have died in Qatar as it gears up for football World Cup
- RAB arrests convicted fugitive in 2004 grenade attack on Awami League rally
- BCB to reframe central player contracts after Shakib's IPL leave
- Prof Tanweer Hasan joins IUB as new vice-chancellor
- BCS exams will be deferred, says Education Minister Dipu Moni
- HSBC plans to nearly halve office space over long term