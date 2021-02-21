With sorrow and pride, Bangladesh remembers Language Movement heroes amid pandemic
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Feb 2021 11:49 AM BdST Updated: 21 Feb 2021 11:50 AM BdST
Bangladeshis are paying tribute to the heroes of the 1952 Language Movement who made the supreme sacrifice to establish the rights of Bangla as the mother tongue of the nation.
The immortal line -- “‘Amar Bhaier Rokte Rangano Ekushey February, Ami Ki Bhulite Pari” (Can I forget the 21st of February, incarnadined by the love of my brother?) -- was on everyone’s lips as people from all walks of life walked barefoot to the Shaheed Minar to pay their homage.
Several youths were killed in police firing on Feb 21, 1952, to quell protests against the then Pakistan government decision to impose Urdu as the state language on the people of the erstwhile East Pakistan, who wanted Bangla to be recognised as the mother tongue.
The Language Movement began the intense alienation of the Bengalees and finally led to the Liberation War in 1971.
The UNESCO in 1999 declared Feb 21 the International Mother Language Day. Bangladesh observes the day as the Language Martyrs’ Day.
The day has come this year in a different context as the entire world is fighting the coronavirus pandemic with vaccines and restrictions on gatherings.
The government has themed the observance this year on inclusion and nurturing of multiple languages in education and society.
The authorities ordered all to limit the programmes to avoid infection.
On behalf of President Hamid, Military Secretary Maj Gen S M Salahuddin Islam placed the wreath while Military Secretary Maj Gen Nakib Ahmed Chowdhury paid the tribute on behalf of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
As the day rolled on, the queue of people at Shaheed Minar to pay their respect to the language martyred grew longer.
People from all walks of life were seen queuing up with flowers and tiny national flags to pay their respects on Sunday.
Besides Dhaka, people across the country began paying tribute to the language heroes began at the first hour of the day. Other programmes including meetings, seminars, symposium, cultural competition have been arranged following the health protocols.
