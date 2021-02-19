Prof Rafiqul among four named for mother language award
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2021 12:27 AM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2021 12:28 AM BdST
The government has recognised three people and an organisation for their contribution to preservation and promotion of mother language nationally and internationally.
National Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam has won the award for his contribution at the national level, International Mother Language Institute said on Thursday.
A Nazrul researcher, Prof Rafiqul is the first Nazrul Professor of Dhaka University’s Bangla Department and first director of Nazrul Research Institute.
Mathura Bikash Tripura, executive director of Jabrang Welfare Association in Khagrachhari, will get the award for his work to protect the mother tongues of the small ethnic groups.
At the international level, the government named Islaimov Gulom Mirzaevich, an Uzbekistan researcher, and The Activismo Lenguan or Language Activism of Bolivia for the award.
Mirzaevich has played a role in research, practice and culture of mother language protection, promotion and revitalisation in Uzbekistan, and abroad.
The Activismo Lenguas is an online initiative to support networks of indigenous language digital activists in Latin America.
Md Safiul Muz Nabeen, a director of the International Mother Language Institute, said the biennial award has been launched this year, with two at the international level and two at the national level.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand the awards by virtually joining the ceremony on Feb 21, the International Mother Language Day and the Language Martyrs Day of Bangladesh.
- Prof Rafiqul among four named for mother language award
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Surokkha app launched for COVID vaccinators to verify information
- Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in arms case
- Bangladesh logs 391 virus cases, 15 deaths in a day
- DSCC worker dies after being hit by a microbus
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- US charges three North Koreans in $1.3 billion hacking spree
- Haji Selim’s son Erfan acquitted in arms case
- Toufique Khalidi: ‘We won’t bow to pressure’
- Bangladesh to vaccinate foreign nationals
- Luna Shamsuddoha, a tech entrepreneur, dies
- BTRC moves to take down Al Jazeera report after High Court order
- Facebook news goes dark in Australia as content spat escalates
- After getting vaccine shot, Tamim says inoculation is ‘important’
- Bangladesh issues alert over 'high-risk' cyber-attack threat