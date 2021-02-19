Prof Rafiqul among four named for mother language award

National Professor Mohammad Rafiqul Islam has won the award for his contribution at the national level, International Mother Language Institute said on Thursday.

A Nazrul researcher, Prof Rafiqul is the first Nazrul Professor of Dhaka University’s Bangla Department and first director of Nazrul Research Institute.

Mathura Bikash Tripura, executive director of Jabrang Welfare Association in Khagrachhari, will get the award for his work to protect the mother tongues of the small ethnic groups.

At the international level, the government named Islaimov Gulom Mirzaevich, an Uzbekistan researcher, and The Activismo Lenguan or Language Activism of Bolivia for the award.

Mirzaevich has played a role in research, practice and culture of mother language protection, promotion and revitalisation in Uzbekistan, and abroad.

The Activismo Lenguas is an online initiative to support networks of indigenous language digital activists in Latin America.

Md Safiul Muz Nabeen, a director of the International Mother Language Institute, said the biennial award has been launched this year, with two at the international level and two at the national level.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will hand the awards by virtually joining the ceremony on Feb 21, the International Mother Language Day and the Language Martyrs Day of Bangladesh.