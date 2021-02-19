For survivors and families of victims, pain lingers two years after Churihatta fire tragedy
Kamal Hossain Talukdar, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Feb 2021 11:28 PM BdST Updated: 19 Feb 2021 11:28 PM BdST
It has now been two years since a devastating blaze ravaged the bustling Churihatta intersection in Old Dhaka's Chawbazar but the horrors of that fateful night still keep some awake at night.
The inferno on Feb 20, 2019, claimed 71 lives and left lasting scars -- both physical and psychological -- on those who survived the tragedy.
The fire broke originated in Wahed Mansion, a four-storey building in Churihatta intersection before spread spreading across the neighbourhood.
Saturday marks the second anniversary of the tragedy with the bereaved families set to mourn the loss of their loved ones through prayer services. But for Mohammed Liton, sleep -- as elusive as it is -- appears to be the only reprieve from the haunting memories of that night.
He runs a small grocer’s called ‘Lamia Store’ at the road on west side of Wahed Mansion. Having narrowly escaped with his life from the shop, he is now battling to save his livelihood.
Wahed Mansion, devastated by a deadly fire in Old Dhaka’s Churihatta, now has new walls with no sign of the tragedy on Friday, Feb 19, 2021, the eve of the second anniversary of the tragedy. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
"I get exhausted from staying awake and that's when the sleep comes. I can't sleep normally while my business is not the same as before," he added with a sigh.
On why his business is struggling, Liton explained that most of the victims of the fire were his customers while people are not visiting the area as much because Wahid Mansion is yet to reopen,
Recounting the moments leading up to the incident two years ago, Liton recalled that he was in the shop with a customer. But just as he placed his wallet on the cashbox after handing over the change, he heard a sudden, unusual noise that shook the showcase.
"Before I could realise what had happened, I saw the fire spreading rapidly," he said.
A view of a scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 20, 2019. Reuters
'PAIN TO LAST A HUNDRED YEARS'
Fatematuz Zohra Brishti and Rehnuma Tarannum Dola were childhood who tragically lost their lives in the incident.
Initially, they were reported missing after the incident but later, the CID identified their bodies through DNA tests and handed over their remains to their families.
Two years on, Dola's father Dalilur Rahman Dulal is still reeling from the pain of losing his eldest daughter. "Even in a hundred years, it won't be possible to forget the way I lose my daughter. There was a time when I couldn't even blink an eye but even if that has changed now, the pain in the heart won't ease in any way."
Brishti, who lived in Rahim Box Lane, was a student of the Child Care Department in Home Economics College. Dola, a law student at the University of Professionals, resided in Sheikh Shaheb Bazar Road.
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire that broke out at a chemical warehouse in Dhaka, Bangladesh February 21, 2019. Reuters
"I am still staying at Haji Rahim Box Lane in Old Dhaka to cling on to the memory of my daughter.
“I can still feel her moving around the house from one room to another,” she said.
Among the 70 people killed in the fire were two brothers, Masud Rana, 38, and Mahbubur Rahman Raju, 34.
The brothers hailed from Ghoshkamta village in Sonaimuri, Noakhali. Raju got married just 26 days before his death and left behind an infant son, Habibur Rahman Abraz.
Elderly father Mohammad Shahbullah was kept away from the business almost by force so that he could focus on his religious faith.
But Shahbullah has now resigned himself to fate and spends his days mostly in silence. Rana's uncle Md Rahim is loath to see his brother suffer from the pain of losing his sons at this age. As such, he mostly stays in the vicinity of Wahed Mansion while his home is a short distance away from Churihatta in Chandnighat's KB Rudra Road.
BACK TO NORMAL
Two years after the blaze, life in the Churihatta intersection has returned to normal. The streets are dotted with rickshaw and cars with the usual hubbub of traders and ordinary people.
People hung banners on the walls of Wahed Mansion, devastated by a deadly fire in Old Dhaka’s Churihatta, remembering the dozens of victims on Friday, Feb 19, 2021, the eve of the second anniversary of the tragedy. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
'Sujan', a resident, said the situation in Churihatta is the same as before. Wahed Mansion has been rebuilt and the shops could open at any time.
The old building on the northern side of the road is also being revamped.
Muslim worshippers say prayers after Jum'a congregation at Churihatta Jame Mosque for the dozens of the victims of a devastating fire in the neighbourhood two years ago on Friday, Feb 19, 2021, the eve of the second anniversary of the tragedy. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
Asked if the blaze from two years ago has any bearing on everyday life in Churihatta, a customer of Raj Mahal said the incident mostly affects those who lost loved ones.
Chawkbazar Police Inspector Md Kabir Hossain Hawlader said the final report on the case over the incident would be submitted 'soon'. According to him, the report had been held up by the delays in getting a few test reports.
