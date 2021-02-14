People are showing more enthusiasm towards vaccine, says Hasina

She made the remarks while laying the foundation stone of Kumudini International Institute of Medical Sciences and Cancer Research via videoconferencing on Sunday.

"Initially, people were sceptical about taking the vaccine doses but the courage showed by nurse Runu Veronica Costa helped change the outlook. I sincerely congratulate her and now, by the grace of God, we have no more problems. People are eagerly arriving (at vaccine centres) to be inoculated.”

Veronica, a senior staff nurse, was the first person to be inoculated after the prime minister inaugurated the country's vaccination drive at Kurmitola General Hospital on Jan 27.

Since the launch of the nationwide immunisation campaign on Feb 7, a growing number of people are being vaccinated with each passing day.

“When the coronavirus emerged, we immediately engaged 2,000 doctors, 6,000 nurses and technicians within the first seven days. We have also taken steps to appoint more people to the task in future so that the people of the country at least get the treatment needed,” she said highlighting government initiatives in combating the pandemic.

Hasina also pointed out that the government’s prompt initiatives helped bring ‘the situation under control’

“We have to keep wearing masks, wash our hands, and stay clean. We have been giving out the vaccine and will keep doing so, but everyone has to follow the health safety rules at the same time.

“In doing so, we hope that the outbreak will completely perish from our country,” Hasina said.