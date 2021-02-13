Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz returns home after US visit
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Feb 2021 11:14 PM BdST Updated: 13 Feb 2021 11:14 PM BdST
Army chief General Aziz Ahmed has returned home after a 15-day US tour.
He flew back to Bangladesh on Friday, the Inter Services Public Relations Directorate or ISPR said in a statement.
Gen Aziz travelled to the US on Jan 29 at the invitation of his American counterpart Gen James McConville.
Besides Gen McConville, Gen Aziz met senior officials of the US Army and the United Nations during the visit.
He visited military sites and US Army training facilities.
Bangladesh Army chief General Aziz Ahmed visits the US Army’s military site and training facility at Fort Benning during his tour of the country. Photo: ISPR
He discussed the issue of quick deportation of Rashed Chowdhury, a fugitive convict in the killing of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
On behalf of Gen McConville, Gen Aziz was given a guard of honour with a 19-gun salute on Feb 4, according to the ISPR statement.
The army chief met Lt Gen Carlos Humberto Loitey, military adviser for UN Peacekeeping, Under-Secretary General Jean-Pierre Lacroix and Rabab Fatima, the permanent representative of Bangladesh to the UN.
The UN officials praised Bangladeshi peacekeepers, the ISPR said.
Gen Aziz called for the deployment of a new helicopter unit of the Bangladesh Army in Mali peacekeeping mission region and a 13-member Military Police detachment in Congo.
He also proposed raising the number of Bangladeshi peacekeepers in the US mission.
His visit is expected to play an important role in increasing Bangladesh’s representation, especially in the decision-making force or command level, in the UN Peacekeeping Mission, the statement said.
