Erfan Selim and four others charged over navy official assault

The Detective Branch of police submitted the charge-sheet to court on Thursday after finding evidence against the five, said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB.

The naval officer, Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan, started the case at Dhanmondi Police Station against Erfan, Zahid and several others on Oct 25, a day after the incident.

He named Haji Selim’s protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, Mohammad Zahid and Mizanur Rahman, who Wasif said beat him up after a collision between their car and his motorcycle.

The four are behind bars while another suspect, ‘Ripon’, named in the charge-sheet, is on the run, said Azimul.

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Erfan after the incident. A mobile court sentenced him and Zahid to one year in jail for possession of illegal liquor and walkie-talkies.

The government also suspended Erfan as a ward councillor under Dhaka South City Corporation.

The RAB initiated two cases against Erfan on drugs and illegal arms charges, but police in the investigation sough to drop the charges against him saying they did not find evidence of his involvement with the drugs and firearm seized in his house.