Erfan Selim and four others charged over navy official assault
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Feb 2021 12:54 AM BdST Updated: 12 Feb 2021 01:08 AM BdST
The police have charged MP Haji Mohammad Selim’s son Erfan Selim and four others for assaulting a Bangladesh Navy officer.
The Detective Branch of police submitted the charge-sheet to court on Thursday after finding evidence against the five, said HM Azimul Haque, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s DB.
The naval officer, Lt Wasif Ahmed Khan, started the case at Dhanmondi Police Station against Erfan, Zahid and several others on Oct 25, a day after the incident.
He named Haji Selim’s protocol officer AB Siddique Dipu, Mohammad Zahid and Mizanur Rahman, who Wasif said beat him up after a collision between their car and his motorcycle.
The four are behind bars while another suspect, ‘Ripon’, named in the charge-sheet, is on the run, said Azimul.
The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Erfan after the incident. A mobile court sentenced him and Zahid to one year in jail for possession of illegal liquor and walkie-talkies.
The government also suspended Erfan as a ward councillor under Dhaka South City Corporation.
The RAB initiated two cases against Erfan on drugs and illegal arms charges, but police in the investigation sough to drop the charges against him saying they did not find evidence of his involvement with the drugs and firearm seized in his house.
- First acquittal by ICT in 42 verdicts
- Erfan charged over naval officer assault
- Private hospitals to get 1m vaccine doses
- No registration at vaccination centres
- MP Shahid’s wife faces forgery probe
- Vaccine to keep yourself, others safe: elderly freedom fighter
- Gen Aziz meets senior UN officials
- Focus on protecting youth: PM tells Ansar
- Bangladesh war crimes tribunal acquits an accused, first in 42 verdicts
- Erfan Selim and four others charged over navy official assault
- Bangladesh to allocate 1 million COVID vaccine doses for private hospitals
- Govt halts registration service at coronavirus vaccination centres
- MP Shahid’s wife, daughter face probe into bail document forgery charges
- ‘No reason’ for spreading rumours about vaccine, says Toufique Khalidi
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- In Myanmar coup response, Biden approves order for sanctions on generals, businesses
- Bangladesh to overshoot Padma Bridge Rail Link Project budget by billions for iconic stations
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Bangladesh Army chief Gen Aziz meets senior UN officials on US visit
- Indian state rejects Bharat Biotech vaccine approved without efficacy data
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Low gas pressure, power cuts disrupt life in Dhaka
- ‘I feel perfect’, EU Ambassador Teerink says after taking COVID vaccine