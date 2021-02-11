Vaccine is the way to keep yourself and others safe, says 90-year-old Aziza
Rasel Sarker, Dhaka University Correspondent,
Published: 11 Feb 2021 05:04 PM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 05:04 PM BdST
Freedom fighter Aziza Rahman has taken a vaccine dose at Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery arriving in a wheelchair.
“I took the vaccine shot not to live longer, but to keep others safe,” the 90-year-old former professor of Dhaka University’s Institute of Education and Research said after being inoculated on Thursday.
Aziza arrived at the vaccination centre in the morning accompanied by her daughter, son-in-law and a housemaid all of whom also received vaccine doses.
“Everyone has to take vaccine doses to keep themselves and others safe.”
“All of the elderly in our family have received vaccine shots today. None of us had any trouble,” Nasima said.
Ashraful Haque, a doctor at the vaccination centre and assistant professor of Dhaka Medical College, said: “This is the first time someone aged 90 was inoculated at our centre.”
“A 90-year-old person coming here for immunisation in a wheelchair is an inspiration.”
Abdul Khalek, 85, arrived at DMCH to be inoculated from Dhanmondi using a walking stick.
“I am not having any trouble. The vaccines we used to take in childhood were painful. Compared to those, I felt nothing. Everyone should opt for the vaccine,” Khalek said.
Some raised complaints that the confirmation SMS of online registration was taking more than a week to arrive.
Abdur Rashid and his wife arrived from Hatirpool at the DMCH for vaccination on Thursday.
“We had been waiting for the vaccine for days. I received the confirmation SMS yesterday after registering on Feb 2,” Rashid said.
