Vaccine is the way to keep yourself and others safe, says 90-year-old Aziza

“I took the vaccine shot not to live longer, but to keep others safe,” the 90-year-old former professor of Dhaka University’s Institute of Education and Research said after being inoculated on Thursday.

Aziza arrived at the vaccination centre in the morning accompanied by her daughter, son-in-law and a housemaid all of whom also received vaccine doses.

“I wasn’t afraid at all. I overcame fear in 1971. I still bear the marks of bullet wounds on my hands and feet. Now we are fighting against an invisible foe. The vaccine is the weapon for us to win a victory in this war,” she said.

“Everyone has to take vaccine doses to keep themselves and others safe.”

Nasima Arjuman, her daughter, said, “Mother was shot in Pabna in 1971. She can’t walk, but her courage is indomitable. She arrived with us to be immunised in a wheelchair.”

“All of the elderly in our family have received vaccine shots today. None of us had any trouble,” Nasima said.

Ashraful Haque, a doctor at the vaccination centre and assistant professor of Dhaka Medical College, said: “This is the first time someone aged 90 was inoculated at our centre.”

“A 90-year-old person coming here for immunisation in a wheelchair is an inspiration.”

On Thursday, the fifth day of nationwide inoculation drive, drew more people to DMCH and Sheikh Hasina National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery for vaccination, compared to the first four days.

Abdul Khalek, 85, arrived at DMCH to be inoculated from Dhanmondi using a walking stick.

“I am not having any trouble. The vaccines we used to take in childhood were painful. Compared to those, I felt nothing. Everyone should opt for the vaccine,” Khalek said.

Some raised complaints that the confirmation SMS of online registration was taking more than a week to arrive.

Abdur Rashid and his wife arrived from Hatirpool at the DMCH for vaccination on Thursday.

“We had been waiting for the vaccine for days. I received the confirmation SMS yesterday after registering on Feb 2,” Rashid said.