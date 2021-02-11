Bangladesh vaccinates another 158,000 on fourth day of COVID immunisation drive
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Feb 2021 02:37 AM BdST Updated: 11 Feb 2021 02:37 AM BdST
Coronavirus vaccine has been administered to more than 158,000 people in Bangladesh on the fourth day of the mass immunisation drive with the crowds willing to get the shots growing bigger.
In total, more than 337,000 people took the first dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine until Wednesday.
As many as 277 of them had mild side effects, the Directorate General of Health Services said.
On Wednesday, the hospitals in Dhaka administered over 19,000 doses, including around 30 foreign diplomats.
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, which has the capacity to administer 1,200 doses a day, inoculated 1,872 people on Wednesday.
“It’s obviously good news that the people’s interest in getting the vaccine is increasing, but it is getting difficult for us to manage so many people, especially with the [limited] number of doses allocated for us,” said Zulfiqer Ahmed Amin, director of the BSMMU hospital.
Bangladesh currently has seven million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The Indian government sent two million doses as gift while Bangladesh imported five million doses under a deal to buy 30 million doses.
The DGHS said they have the capacity to administer 300,000 doses a day. The number
of people who received their first dose was over 100,000 on Tuesday.
There should not be any negative discussions about the vaccine, said teacher Purobi Dasgupta, who came with her husband Pradip Dasgupta from Malibagh to get vaccinated at Mugda General Hospital.
“As a good citizen, everyone should come forward to take the shot,” she said. She did not feel any side effects after taking her dose.
“I fear injection. But today I felt no pain,” said Law Minister Anisul Huq, who took the jab at Kurmitola General Hospital.
He urged the people to take their shots and carry forward the efforts to end the pandemic.
- ‘I feel perfect’, EU Ambassador Teerink says after taking COVID vaccine
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Hasina urges Bangladeshis not to take COVID vaccine criticisms seriously
- Nine die as bus, truck collide in Jhenaidah
- Bangladesh logs 388 new virus cases, another 10 die
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award
- Woman arrested for ‘embezzling’ Tk 14m from dead husband’s account
- Bangladesh court sentences 8 militants to death for murder of publisher Dipan
- Businessman Zainul Haque Sikder dies aged 88
- Over 100,000 get COVID vaccine shots in a day as immunisation gathers pace
- Private hospitals to join coronavirus vaccination in Bangladesh
- Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
- Bangladesh begins vaccinating foreign diplomats in Dhaka against COVID-19