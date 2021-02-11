Bangladesh vaccinates another 158,000 on fourth day of COVID immunisation drive

In total, more than 337,000 people took the first dose of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine until Wednesday.

As many as 277 of them had mild side effects, the Directorate General of Health Services said.

On Wednesday, the hospitals in Dhaka administered over 19,000 doses, including around 30 foreign diplomats.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, which has the capacity to administer 1,200 doses a day, inoculated 1,872 people on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously good news that the people’s interest in getting the vaccine is increasing, but it is getting difficult for us to manage so many people, especially with the [limited] number of doses allocated for us,” said Zulfiqer Ahmed Amin, director of the BSMMU hospital.

Bangladesh currently has seven million doses of the vaccine manufactured by the Serum Institute of India. The Indian government sent two million doses as gift while Bangladesh imported five million doses under a deal to buy 30 million doses.

The DGHS said they have the capacity to administer 300,000 doses a day. The number

of people who received their first dose was over 100,000 on Tuesday.

There should not be any negative discussions about the vaccine, said teacher Purobi Dasgupta, who came with her husband Pradip Dasgupta from Malibagh to get vaccinated at Mugda General Hospital.

“As a good citizen, everyone should come forward to take the shot,” she said. She did not feel any side effects after taking her dose.

“I fear injection. But today I felt no pain,” said Law Minister Anisul Huq, who took the jab at Kurmitola General Hospital.

He urged the people to take their shots and carry forward the efforts to end the pandemic.