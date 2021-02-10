Bangladesh to revoke BNP founder Zia’s Bir Uttam gallantry award

The Jatiya Muktijoddha Council or JAMUKA has also decided to suspend the state-awarded titles for self-proclaimed Bangabandhu killers Shariful Haque Dalim, Mosleh Uddin, M Rashed Chowdhury and SHMB Noor Chowdhury, said its Director-General Md Zahurul Islam Rhohel.

“We’ll send our proposal to the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and they will make the final decision,” he added.

Zia is being stripped of the title for defying the constitution, assisting the self-proclaimed killers of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in fleeing the country and posting them on important state positions, according to an official. ‘Bir Uttam’ is the second highest award for individual gallantry in Bangladesh after ‘Bir Sreshtha’.

Once the titles are revoked, these people and their families will not receive any national benefit for their contribution in the Liberation War.

The 'Swadhinata Padak', or Independence Award for Gen Zia was removed from the National Museum in 2016 after the Cabinet Committee on National Awards withdrew the award posthumously conferred on him.

In 2003, when the BNP-Jamaat coalition was in power, the award was bestowed on the country’s first military ruler.