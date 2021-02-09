Hasina fast-tracks vaccination of teachers as Bangladesh prepares for school reopening
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Feb 2021 03:31 PM BdST Updated: 09 Feb 2021 03:31 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed teachers to get vaccine shots as Bangladesh plans to reopen educational institutions anytime soon with the nationwide inoculation drive underway.
State Minister of Primary and Mass Education Md Zakir Hossain announced the development after taking a vaccine shot at the Secretariat clinic in Dhaka on Tuesday.
“[The prime minister] called me up yesterday and said, ‘Give vaccines to all teachers. We will reopen schools anytime soon. Make sure that all teachers are vaccinated’,” Zakir said.
On when the teachers and education officials would receive the doses, he said, “The prime minister has already instructed the health ministry to vaccinate the teachers. We will do this anytime.”
Zakir has indicated that the vaccination of teachers will be complete in seven days.
The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The shutdown period has since been extended on several occasions. Most recently all educational institutions barring Kaomi Madrasa have been announced shut until Feb 14.
On his vaccination experience, Zakir said, “It felt normal to me. In fact, it was much more comfortable than the usual injections we take.
“All of us took vaccine shots. They showed no signs of side-effects. People in my locality also received shots. They didn’t show any symptoms of side-effects either,” he said.
“I request all teachers who are aged 40 or above to be inoculated,” he said while stressing the importance of wearing masks.
