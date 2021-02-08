Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 08 Feb 2021 12:36 AM BdST Updated: 08 Feb 2021 12:36 AM BdST
As many as 31,160 people have got coronavirus vaccine doses in Bangladesh on the first day of nationwide mass immunisation drive.
The Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS said 21 of the recipients developed mild symptoms of side effects after taking the first shot on Sunday.
Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the drive through a virtual event from Shasthaya Bhaban in Dhaka’s Mohakhali at 10am, kicking off the inoculation of people at hundreds of hospitals and vaccination centres.
The drive will continue from 8am to 2:30pm on weekdays.
Those who received the vaccine on the first day included 23,857 men and 7,303 women.
In Dhaka, 5,071 people got the dose. Out of the 47 centres in the capital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University administered the highest number of 560 doses.
Dhaka also tops the list of divisions by giving highest 9,314 shots. Mymensingh administered 1,693 doses, Chattogram 6,443, Rajshahi 3,757, Rangpur 2,912, Khulna 3,233, Barishal 1,412 and Sylhet 2,396.
Initially, the government has made arrangements for vaccination at 1,015 hospitals and health centres. A total of 2,196 teams have been deployed for the drive.
The number of such teams consisting of health workers and volunteers will be gradually increased to 7,344.
The DGHS said one team is capable of administering around 150 doses every day, which means Bangladesh now has the capacity to give vaccines to more than 300,000 people a day.
The recipients need to register online first for the vaccine and more than 400,000 registered until Sunday evening, the DGHS said.
Nazmul Islam, a line director at the DGHS, said they were happy with the turnout on the first day considering that “most people prefer to watch” how things go in the beginning of a new initiative.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the inoculation drive last month when over 500 participants were given the jab in a dry run for observation before the mass vaccination.
Bangladesh is using the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine for the mass immunisation. A booster is required to be given after four to 12 weeks from the first shot.
- Govt reports 292 new virus cases, 15 deaths
- Dipan murder trial will be incomplete: wife
- Pvt medical college form submission suspended over extra fees
- Special treatment of inmate: 2 prison officials sacked
- Govt declares 6 sectors free from child labour
- Avijit murder case verdict on Feb 16
- Tarique sentenced to 2 years in jail
- Vaccination plan revised
- Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive
- Date undecided to start registration at COVID vaccination centre
- Bangladesh logs 15 new virus deaths as cases rise by 292
- Bangladesh logs 305 virus cases, 8 deaths in a day
- Wife says Dipan murder trial will be incomplete with key suspects fleeing
- Bangladesh allocates Tk 900m for COVID vaccination volunteers
Most Read
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Rahel Ahmed, a banker of two decades, joins Nagad as CEO
- Where does David Bergman fall short? Toufique Khalidi has an explanation
- Bangladesh kicks off nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi slams TV stations for mix of ownership and editorial roles
- Dhaka International Trade Fair will not start on Mar 17
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Mayers’ double century on debut sinks Tigers to defeat in Chattogram
- Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods
- The psychology behind sibling rivalry