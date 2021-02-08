Bangladesh administers 31,160 doses on first day of COVID vaccination drive

The Directorate General of Health Services or DGHS said 21 of the recipients developed mild symptoms of side effects after taking the first shot on Sunday.

Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the drive through a virtual event from Shasthaya Bhaban in Dhaka’s Mohakhali at 10am, kicking off the inoculation of people at hundreds of hospitals and vaccination centres.

The drive will continue from 8am to 2:30pm on weekdays.

Those who received the vaccine on the first day included 23,857 men and 7,303 women.

In Dhaka, 5,071 people got the dose. Out of the 47 centres in the capital, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University administered the highest number of 560 doses.

Dhaka also tops the list of divisions by giving highest 9,314 shots. Mymensingh administered 1,693 doses, Chattogram 6,443, Rajshahi 3,757, Rangpur 2,912, Khulna 3,233, Barishal 1,412 and Sylhet 2,396.

Initially, the government has made arrangements for vaccination at 1,015 hospitals and health centres. A total of 2,196 teams have been deployed for the drive.

The number of such teams consisting of health workers and volunteers will be gradually increased to 7,344.

The DGHS said one team is capable of administering around 150 doses every day, which means Bangladesh now has the capacity to give vaccines to more than 300,000 people a day.

The recipients need to register online first for the vaccine and more than 400,000 registered until Sunday evening, the DGHS said.

Nazmul Islam, a line director at the DGHS, said they were happy with the turnout on the first day considering that “most people prefer to watch” how things go in the beginning of a new initiative.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina launched the inoculation drive last month when over 500 participants were given the jab in a dry run for observation before the mass vaccination.

Bangladesh is using the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine for the mass immunisation. A booster is required to be given after four to 12 weeks from the first shot.