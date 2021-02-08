Admission test for medical colleges on Apr 2, dental colleges on Apr 30

In a notification on Sunday, the health education directorate announced the schedule for enrolment into the MBBS course at public and private medical colleges for the academic year 2020-21.

The admission schedule for the BDS course at dental colleges will also be released soon, said Director General of Health Education AHM Enayet Hussain.

Prospective candidates are required to fill an online admission form by visiting the website, http://www.dghs.teletalk.com.bd, between Feb 11 and Mar 1.

As many as 4,350 seats are available at 47 government medical colleges while another 6,340 students will be admitted to the 70 private medical colleges.

Generally, the admission process for medical and dental students starts from October to November every year, after the publication of HSC results. An introductory session for the students is officially held on Jan 10. The classes start after January.

But the HSC exams have been postponed this year due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus. The government has decided to evaluate the HSC candidates based on their eighth-grade completion and SSC results.