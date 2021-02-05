Two prison officials sacked over woman’s meeting with inmate in jail

The home ministry acted against them and ordered the jail authorities to take action against others involved in the incident after finding evidence in the allegations against them.

The ministry sent the order to the Department of Prisons on Thursday, said Md Shahidullah, secretary of security services at the home ministry.

He said the ministry can directly act against jail super and jailer, but the inspector general of prisons has the authority to decide about the others.

He could not specify the number of officials against whom the ministry recommended action.

Additional Secretary Syed Belal Hossain said the Security Services Division acted upon the recommendations by two investigation committees.

Earlier, the authorities withdrew Ratna, Mridha, Deputy Jailer Golam Saqlain, Sergeant Instructor Md Abdul Bari and Assistant Chief Jail Guard Md Khalilur Rahman amid public scrutiny after a video of a woman visiting the incarcerated Tushar emerged.

While visitors are not allowed during the pandemic, Tushar used the help of the prison officials to meet the woman in jail. Tushar is serving a jail sentence over a Tk 25 billion scam involving the Hall-Mark Group.

The incident, which took place in the presence of Ratna and Saqlain on Jan 6, was recorded by the CCTV camera at the jail's main gate, with the footage later going viral on the internet.

The video showed Tushar, in a black attire, moving around the office area at the main entrance of the prison around 1pm. Later, a woman wearing a purple attire arrived from outside.

The video showed the woman entering the prison with two jail officials. Then, she was seen speaking to Saqlain before he left the room. Tushar came in after some time.