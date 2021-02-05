Bangladesh allocates Tk 900m for COVID vaccination volunteers
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Feb 2021 10:30 PM BdST Updated: 05 Feb 2021 10:30 PM BdST
The government has allocated nearly Tk 900 million to entertain thousands of volunteers of the mass vaccination drive against the coronavirus.
The Finance Division informed the Health Division about the allocation from the funds to fight COVID-19 in the budget of 2020-21 fiscal year on Thursday, Joint Secretary of Finance Mohammad Abu Yusuf said on Friday.
Bangladesh is deploying 6,690 teams across the country for the immunisation campaign, scheduled to begin next Sunday. Each team will consist of two health workers and four volunteers.
“We will need to feed the volunteers,” said Nasima Sultana, an additional director general of health services.
