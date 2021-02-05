Bangladesh allocates Tk 900m for COVID vaccination volunteers

The Finance Division informed the Health Division about the allocation from the funds to fight COVID-19 in the budget of 2020-21 fiscal year on Thursday, Joint Secretary of Finance Mohammad Abu Yusuf said on Friday.

Bangladesh is deploying 6,690 teams across the country for the immunisation campaign, scheduled to begin next Sunday. Each team will consist of two health workers and four volunteers.

“We will need to feed the volunteers,” said Nasima Sultana, an additional director general of health services.