Bangladesh government weighing legal option against Al Jazeera over report
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Feb 2021 09:27 PM BdST Updated: 03 Feb 2021 09:27 PM BdST
The government is weighing measures to take legal action against Doha-based broadcaster Al Jazeera over its report titled “All the Prime Minister’s Men”.
“We will try to take legal action. We are looking into it. Let’s see how we can do it,” Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen told journalists in Dhaka on Wednesday.
He said they may need to check the report to find out “big” inconsistencies considering that judges usually show leniency towards the media.
The report used a photo of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina with one of the men in question standing behind her.
Al Jazeera described him as a bodyguard of Hasina, but Momen said she never used bodyguards at the time.
It was Awami League leaders and activists who saved her when she came under attack on Aug 4 in 2004, Momen said.
“It can’t be that someone poses behind the prime minister and you describe him as her bodyguard,” the foreign minister said.
“Now there are members of the SSF (Special Security Force guarding the head of the government), but she didn’t have any bodyguard beforehand.
“How could Al Jazeera publish such false information? They should apologise,” remarked Momen.
The foreign minister said the government has not contacted Al Jazeera.
""They cannot stand for a long time anything good happening to Bangladesh. Their only job is to find fault with the governments of Bangladesh and other Muslim countries. They cannot bear that Bangladesh is developing,” he said.
The foreign minister also said the government has no plan to block access to Al Jazeera for now.
Without naming anyone, he said many believe Al Jazeera destroyed its own credibility by working for money taken from 'someone else'.
“We hope they will be more responsible,” he added.
