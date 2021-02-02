Hasina urges people to keep wearing masks even after vaccination
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 02 Feb 2021 04:16 PM BdST Updated: 02 Feb 2021 05:27 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called upon those who took the coronavirus vaccine or are planning to become inoculated to keep wearing masks to stay safe from getting infected.
During her closing speech to the parliament's eleventh session on Tuesday, Hasina spoke about safety protocols once again while discussing a motion of thanks to the president's speech.
“Those who are taking the vaccine will have to continue wearing masks. Health safety protocols must be followed. As long as the virus does not completely go away from the world, I call upon everyone to stay vigilant,” Hasina said.
Health experts have reiterated the importance of wearing masks in staying safe from the highly contagious coronavirus. The government has made it mandatory for everyone to wear a mask outside home but many do not follow the directive showing minor excuses.
Bangladesh has begun an initial vaccination drive by inoculating 500 health workers after the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine doses arrived from India in January. The government plans to kick off a countrywide immunisation campaign on Feb 7.
Health officials and experts advised people not to lower the guard.
Registration at vaccination centres
In addition to online registration, people will be able to complete their registration for the COVID-19 vaccine at immunisation centres, Health Minister Zahid Maleque said.
"Everyone will be able to register via the app launched by the government," he said at an event in Dhaka urging people to take help from the Union Digital Centre if they face any problem during the process.
"People, who are not familiar with online services, will be able to complete registration by filling in a form at vaccination centres."
"All kinds of facilities are available. Please take the vaccine, stay well and keep the country safe."
The doses of COVID-19 vaccine have already reached every district of the country. The doses will be distributed to the Upazila level soon. The nationwide vaccination will begin on Feb 7, Maleque added.
