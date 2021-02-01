Bangladesh to hold 43rd BCS preliminary test on Aug 6

The exam will be held in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh simultaneously from 10 am to 12 pm, PSC said in a notice on Monday.

Specifics on centres, seating arrangements and other details on the test will be published in a media statement and on the PSC website later.

In November, the commission had announced Aug 6 as the probable date for the preliminary test which was finalised on Monday.

Applications seeking to participate in the test will be accepted until 6 pm on Mar 31.