Bangladesh to hold 43rd BCS preliminary test on Aug 6

  Senior Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Feb 2021 03:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Feb 2021 03:09 PM BdST

Bangladesh Public Service Commission has announced a plan to hold the 43rd BCS preliminary test in eight divisional cities on Aug 6.

The exam will be held in Dhaka, Rajshahi, Chattogram, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh simultaneously from 10 am to 12 pm, PSC said in a notice on Monday.

Specifics on centres, seating arrangements and other details on the test will be published in a media statement and on the PSC website later.

In November, the commission had announced Aug 6 as the probable date for the preliminary test which was finalised on Monday.

Applications seeking to participate in the test will be accepted until 6 pm on Mar 31.

