Garment workers end three-hour protests over back pay, allowances in Mirpur

The disgruntled workers blockaded the road in front of Sony Cinema Hall for three hours from 10am on Sunday, said Mirpur Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahmuda Afroze Lucky.

As many as 500 workers of 'Jeans Manufacturing' took part in the demonstrations. The authorities later persuaded the workers to clear the road and they later went back into the factory, she told bdnews24.com.

“The workers alleged that the owners were shutting down the factory and relocating elsewhere without giving any prior notice or settling their dues. We sat with them inside the factory and spoke to both the owners and the workers.”

Traffic in the area ground to a halt during the protests. Police later diverted the vehicles from Mirpur 10, Mirpur 1 and Rupnagar to alternative routes to gradually bring the situation back to normal.

Shah Ali Police Inspector (Investigation) Mehedi Hasan said the factory owners have decided relocating the establishment to their own plot in Hemayetpur.

“We are trying to bring both sides to an understanding. The owners have assured us that they will follow all the rules to settle workers’ payments.”

Earlier, a group of workers from the nearby 'Few Fashion' factory had also taken to the streets to protest.

Almost 500 workers threw brickbats and tried to break down the main gate, the factory's Quality Manager Ripon Nag told bdnews24.com. The factory's window and airconditioner were damaged in the process.