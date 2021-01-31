Garment workers end three-hour protests over back pay, allowances in Mirpur
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 31 Jan 2021 05:32 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 05:32 PM BdST
Workers of a garment factory have ended their protests in the capital's Mirpur to demand back pay and Eid allowances in advance.
The disgruntled workers blockaded the road in front of Sony Cinema Hall for three hours from 10am on Sunday, said Mirpur Police Additional Deputy Commissioner Mahmuda Afroze Lucky.
As many as 500 workers of 'Jeans Manufacturing' took part in the demonstrations. The authorities later persuaded the workers to clear the road and they later went back into the factory, she told bdnews24.com.
“The workers alleged that the owners were shutting down the factory and relocating elsewhere without giving any prior notice or settling their dues. We sat with them inside the factory and spoke to both the owners and the workers.”
Traffic in the area ground to a halt during the protests. Police later diverted the vehicles from Mirpur 10, Mirpur 1 and Rupnagar to alternative routes to gradually bring the situation back to normal.
Shah Ali Police Inspector (Investigation) Mehedi Hasan said the factory owners have decided relocating the establishment to their own plot in Hemayetpur.
“We are trying to bring both sides to an understanding. The owners have assured us that they will follow all the rules to settle workers’ payments.”
Earlier, a group of workers from the nearby 'Few Fashion' factory had also taken to the streets to protest.
Almost 500 workers threw brickbats and tried to break down the main gate, the factory's Quality Manager Ripon Nag told bdnews24.com. The factory's window and airconditioner were damaged in the process.
- Daily tally: 16 virus deaths, 369 cases
- Biman to resume Nepal flights on Feb 18
- Govt considers Hungary’s COVID-19 vaccine request
- Cold snap freezes northern Bangladesh
- Four dead in Sherpur crash
- HSC results brought relief to students
- Clashes, boycott mark municipality polls
- 363 new virus cases, lowest in 9 months
- Garment workers end three-hour protests over back pay, allowances in Mirpur
- Bangladesh reports 369 virus cases, 16 deaths in a day
- Biman to resume flights to Kathmandu on Feb 18
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- Four killed, two injured after truck crushes autorickshaw in Sherpur
Most Read
- Bangladesh factories pick up speed in handset assembly
- HSC results will be available via SMS, on education board website amid pandemic
- Hungary sought 5,000 COVID vaccine doses. Bangladesh will oblige
- Bangladesh shivers in cold snap as mercury drops to 5.5 degrees C in Rajarhat
- How to register for coronavirus vaccine in Bangladesh
- Limited vaccine registration only on Surokkha website for now
- Speaker says decision on jailed MP Shahid after official communication from Kuwait
- Bangladeshi food is a rarity around New York. This place helps fill the void
- COVID vaccines arrive in districts as Bangladesh gears up for nationwide inoculation
- Bangladesh to publish HSC results on Jan 30 amid pandemic