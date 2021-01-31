Home > Bangladesh

Four killed, two injured after truck crushes autorickshaw in Sherpur

  Sherpur Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 31 Jan 2021 12:07 PM BdST Updated: 31 Jan 2021 12:07 PM BdST

Four people have died after a truck rammed into an autorickshaw in Sherpur Sadar Upazila.

Two others were injured in the incident that took place in the Mirzapur area of the Upazila at around 9 am on Sunday, according to the police.

The dead could not be identified immediately but they were all passengers on the autorickshaw.

The autorickshaw was heading towards Sherpur city from Jhenaigati when the truck slammed into it from the opposite direction, said OC Abdul Al Mamun of Sherpur Sadar police station.

Four people died on the spot while the injured have been admitted to Sherpur Sadar Hospital, the OC added.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories