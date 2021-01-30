Voting underway in 62 municipalities

The polls opened at 8 am Saturday and voting will continue until 4 pm without any interruptions. The votes are being cast using traditional ballot papers.

The Election Commission said special precautions are being undertaken to ensure a peaceful election environment as there had been clashes during the first two rounds of the polls.

Executive and judicial magistrates are on the ground along with members of law enforcement agencies including BGB, RAB, police and Ansar to oversee the voting process.

The polls are being conducted in compliance with all the health and safety protocols amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Votes were cast using electronic voting machines or EVMs during the first phase. The second round saw the use of both EVMs and ballot papers.

A total of 3344 candidates are contesting in this phase. Among them, 10 are vying for the post of mayor. But as always, the main contest will be held between the candidates of the ruling Awami League and the BNP.

Three people have been elected as mayor, nine people as reserved councillor and 25 as general councillor in this round of the election.

There are a total of 329 municipalities in Bangladesh. The Election Commission is holding elections in these municipalities in five phases this time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The first phase of voting took place on Dec 28 in 24 municipalities. The second phase was held on Jan 16 in 61 municipalities. The fourth and fifth phase will be held on Feb 14 and Feb 28 respectively.