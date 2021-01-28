‘Don’t be afraid,’ say people who took first COVID vaccine doses in Bangladesh

“Please draw inspiration from us and take the vaccine. Don’t keep room for fear in your mind,” she said after taking the first dose at the inauguration of the inoculation drive at the hospital on Wednesday.

A total of 26 people got the vaccine on the first day after Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina opened the drive via videoconferencing.

Runu Veronica Costa, a nurse of the Kurmitola General Hospital in Dhaka, received the first COVID-19 vaccine shot in Bangladesh as part of the country’s mass immunisation campaign on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021.

Questions over side effects of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine lingered alongside some negative political propaganda against the inoculation drive. People also debated on the issue on social media.

But those who received the doses on Day 1 said they felt no problem, and the others need not worry about the vaccine.

Prof Nasima Sultana, additional director general of Health Services, Dr Ahmed Lutful Moben of Kurmitola General Hospital, Md Didarul Islam, a member of traffic police’s Motijheel unit, and Brigadier General M Imran Hamid of Bangladesh Army also got their shots live on TV.

Initially, the authorities chose 32 people from several professions and classes for the first shots, but the doctors finally picked 26 of them after check-up.

The doctors kept the 26 participants at the observation centre for some time. They left the centre as none felt any problem.

Nasima, who is a familiar face as she regularly briefed the nation on the COVID-19 situation daily for some days, spoke first.

She said she was always trying to support the people as an official of the Directorate General of Health Services. She felt it needs to be proved that the vaccine is safe.

Md Didarul Islam, a member of traffic police’s Motijheel unit, was given a dose of the coronavirus vaccine at the inauguration of the vaccination drive in Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021. Photo: PMO

“Somehow there has been a misinformation campaign to depict the vaccine as harmful. I thought that I must take the vaccine because I'm telling others to take it,” she said.

Runu thanked God after being vaccinated. “I also thank the prime minister for her efforts to bring the vaccine."

The senior staff nurse also said she was doing well after taking the jab.

Dr Moben said he has been trying to follow all the instructions issued by the government to contain the outbreak not only as a physician, but also as a member of the general public.

He said he will continue to follow the instructions, such as on wearing masks and maintaining physical distancing, without letting his guard down although he has been administered the vaccine.

He believes those involved in the vaccination drive should take the doses first to build public trust.

The physician said everything was normal after he took the vaccine. He even drove to his home.

Brigadier General M Imran Hamid of Bangladesh Army was among the first five people to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021. Photo: PMO

Shammi Akter, one of the 26 people who got the first doses, is herself a vaccinator at the Tejgaon health and family welfare office in Dhaka.

“There is nothing to fear. I always give vaccine doses. I administered the measles and Rubela doses on over 10,000 children in December and January. I have been doing this since 1992. I haven’t felt any problem after taking the vaccine today,” she said.

Dentist Arup Ratan Chowdhury said he felt no side effects after receiving his dose. He believes the vaccine has come as a blessing and everyone should take it without having any confusion.

Dr Afroza Zahin, emergency medical officer at the Central Police Hospital, said she is proud to have taken the dose on the first day.

“I have seen the health workers in other countries proudly volunteering to take the vaccine and showed others the right way. Now I've done it for my country,” she said.

Bangladesh has purchased the doses of the called COVISHIELD from the Serum Institute of India, the largest vaccine manufacturer of the world.

In a COVISHIELD fact-sheet on its website, Serum has outlined the risks and side effects of the vaccine along with other factors.

The very common side effects of the vaccine, which may affect more than 1 in 10 people, are tenderness, pain, warmth, redness, itching, swelling or bruising where the injection is given, generally feeling unwell, feeling tired (fatigue), chills or feeling feverish, headache, feeling sick (nausea) and joint pain or muscle ache.

Dr Nasima Sultana, an additional director general of health services, was among the first five people to receive the coronavirus vaccine in Dhaka’s Kurmitola General Hospital on Wednesday, Jan 27, 2021. Photo: PMO

Common side effects, which may affect up to 1 in 10 people, are a lump at the injection site, fever, being sick (vomiting), flu-like symptoms such as high temperature, sore throat, runny nose, cough and chills.

Uncommon side effects, which may affect up to 1 in 100 people, include feeling dizzy, reduced appetite, abdominal pain, enlarged lymph nodes, excessive sweating and itchy skin or rash.

Those who had a severe allergic reaction after a previous dose of this vaccine or had a severe allergic reaction to any ingredient of this vaccine should not get it.

People should also inform the healthcare providers about all of their medical conditions before getting the shot.

These include: severe allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) after any drug, food, any vaccine or any ingredients of COVISHIELD vaccine, fever, bleeding disorder or are on a blood thinner, immunocompromised or are on a medicine that affects their immune system, pregnant or plan to become pregnant, breastfeeding, or received another COVID-19 vaccine.

Bangladeshi experts say the data indicate there is no side side effect of the Oxford vaccine.

Meerjady Sabrina Flora, an additional director general of health services, said those who participated in the drive on the first day did not report noticeable changes in their body after taking the jab.

All of them returned home after the short observation period.

“Let me make it clear – every drug has some mild side effects. But we are watching the participants to see if they develop severe symptoms. Our team is following up,” she added.