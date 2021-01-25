ACC arrests two more accomplices of PK Halder

They are Uzzal Kumar Nandi, chairman of People’s Leasing and Financial Services Ltd, and Rashedul Haque, former managing director of International Leasing and Financial

Services Limited or ILFSL.

The national anti-graft agency detained them from Dhaka’s Segunbagicha on Sunday, ACC’s spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhatyacharya said.

Proshanta is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.

These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Company, and Bangladesh Industrial Finance Company.

Following complaints from the ILFSL clients, the ACC filed a case against Proshanta last year after he fled to Canada.

The ACC said it could not find any legal source of an investment of Tk 673 million made by Proshanta in eight companies under his and his associates’ names.

The ACC has arrested a number of his associates, including Abantika Baral, Halder’s lawyer Sukumar Mridha and Sukumar’s daughter Anindita Mridha.

An investment of Tk 3 million in Sukhada Limited under the names of Abantika Baral, Pritish Kumar Halder and Sushmita Saha was originally made by Proshanta, according to the ACC.

Meanwhile, the Interpol has also issued a notice against Proshanta, which will be effective for five years.