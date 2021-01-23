Home > Bangladesh

Couple, two children die in fire sparked by electric wire in Narayanganj

  Narayanganj Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST

A couple and their two children with disabilities have burned to death after a high-voltage overhead power line tripped and set fire to their tin-roofed house at Rupganj in Narayanganj, Fire Service and Civil Defence says.

The tragedy struck around 8:30pm on Friday at Kumartek under Sector 11 of Purbachal Uposhahar.

The victims have been identified as Md Masum, 40, his wife Sima Begum, 32, and their sons Md Russell, 17, and Rahmat Ullah, 10. Sima also has disabilities.

