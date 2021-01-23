Couple, two children die in fire sparked by electric wire in Narayanganj
Narayanganj Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST Updated: 23 Jan 2021 12:17 AM BdST
A couple and their two children with disabilities have burned to death after a high-voltage overhead power line tripped and set fire to their tin-roofed house at Rupganj in Narayanganj, Fire Service and Civil Defence says.
The tragedy struck around 8:30pm on Friday at Kumartek under Sector 11 of Purbachal Uposhahar.
The victims have been identified as Md Masum, 40, his wife Sima Begum, 32, and their sons Md Russell, 17, and Rahmat Ullah, 10. Sima also has disabilities.
More stories
Recent Stories
- Zafrullah urges all to take coronavirus vaccine without fear
- Bangladesh logs 619 new virus cases, deaths rise by 15
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- Bangladesh looking for more sources to get coronavirus vaccines
- Hasina thanks Modi for sending coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh
- ACC gets 3-day custody of PK Halder’s lawyer, his daughter for interrogation
Opinion
Most Read
- Can someone please open the door?
- Despite a spate of robberies, people are reluctant to use police’s ‘money escort’ service
- Beximco Pharma seals deal to acquire majority stake in Sanofi Bangladesh
- Miraz, Tamim guide Bangladesh to series-clinching win against West Indies
- Bangladesh looking for more sources to get coronavirus vaccines
- Hasina thanks Modi for sending coronavirus vaccine to Bangladesh
- Drug prevents coronavirus infection in nursing homes, maker claims
- 150-foot vessel sculpture at Hudson Yards closes after 3rd suicide
- Google says it will shut search engine in Australia if forced to pay for news
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff