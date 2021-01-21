ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Jan 2021 03:46 PM BdST Updated: 21 Jan 2021 03:46 PM BdST
The Anti-Corruption Commission has detained infamous businessman Proshanta Kumar Halder's personal lawyer Sukumar Mridha and his daughter Anindita Mridha in connection with a case involving charges of illegal wealth acquisition and money laundering.
Deputy Director Md Salauddin on Thursday questioned the duo at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Segunbagicha before arresting them.
"The interrogation of these two associates of PK Halder started at 10 am. They were arrested at noon after revealing some important information during the interrogation," ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.
Salauddin, the case's investigation officer, later took them to court around 2:15 pm.
Responding to a reporter's question, Sukumar protested his innocence and said, "I am not involved in any of the incidents relating to PK Halder that are being reported in the media. He is just my client."
Earlier, Abantika Baral, another one of Proshanto's associates, was placed on remand after her arrest on Jan 13. It followed the apprehension of Shankha Bepari on Jan 4, who was found to own a lavish apartment in Dhanmondi, which was bought with Proshanta's money.
Proshanta is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.
These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Company.
Following complaints from the ILFSL clients, the ACC filed a case against Proshanta last year after he fled to Canada.
The ACC said it could not find any ‘legal source’ of an investment of Tk 673 million made by Proshanta in eight companies under his and his associates’ names.
An investment of Tk 3 million in Sukhada Limited under the names of Abantika Baral, Pritish Kumar Halder and Sushmita Saha was originally made by Proshanta, according to the ACC.
Meanwhile, the Interpol has also issued a notice against Proshanta, which will be effective for five years.
- Govt mulls diplomatic zone in Purbachal
- Fire doused at Motalib Plaza
- Drizzles likely to continue
- Vaccines to arrive from India Thursday: official
- 4 bus terminals planned outside Dhaka
- Private autorickshaws ineligible to run in Dhaka: HC
- Rohingya return: Dhaka ‘cautiously optimistic’
- 5 to die for UP member murder
- DNCC conducts eviction drive in Pallabi despite resistance from locals
- Bangladesh may set up diplomatic zone in Purbachal due to land shortage in Gulshan, Baridhara
- Fire breaks out at Dhaka's Motalib Plaza
- Drizzles likely to continue and push temperature down
- Bangladesh logs 8 virus deaths, lowest daily count since early May
- Free COVID vaccines to arrive from India on Thursday: official
Most Read
- Bangladesh to begin COVID vaccination drive with 20 doses on first day: official
- Biden names Bangladeshi-American Zayn Siddique senior aide to White House deputy chief of staff
- Young model Naaz found dead at home in Dhaka after suspected suicide
- Shakib back with a bang to help Bangladesh to easy win in first ODI against West Indies
- Bangladesh receives COVID-19 vaccine shipment from India
- Biden takes sweeping Day One action on energy, climate, immigration
- Asian garment makers fashion united front to pressure Western brands
- Trump leaves the White House for the last time as president
- China imposes sanctions on 28 Trump-era officials including Pompeo
- Bangladesh ODI team to wear special jersey marking 50 years of independence