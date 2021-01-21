ACC arrests PK Halder's lawyer, his daughter in money laundering case

Deputy Director Md Salauddin on Thursday questioned the duo at the anti-graft agency's headquarters in Segunbagicha before arresting them.

"The interrogation of these two associates of PK Halder started at 10 am. They were arrested at noon after revealing some important information during the interrogation," ACC spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya said.

Salauddin, the case's investigation officer, later took them to court around 2:15 pm.

Responding to a reporter's question, Sukumar protested his innocence and said, "I am not involved in any of the incidents relating to PK Halder that are being reported in the media. He is just my client."

Earlier, Abantika Baral, another one of Proshanto's associates, was placed on remand after her arrest on Jan 13. It followed the apprehension of Shankha Bepari on Jan 4, who was found to own a lavish apartment in Dhanmondi, which was bought with Proshanta's money.

Proshanta is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank. He is accused of embezzling funds and purchasing large shares while taking control of four financial institutions, in which he placed his close associates in positions of power.

These companies are ILFSL, Peoples Leasing and Financial Services, FAS Finance and Investment Company.

Following complaints from the ILFSL clients, the ACC filed a case against Proshanta last year after he fled to Canada.

The ACC said it could not find any ‘legal source’ of an investment of Tk 673 million made by Proshanta in eight companies under his and his associates’ names.

An investment of Tk 3 million in Sukhada Limited under the names of Abantika Baral, Pritish Kumar Halder and Sushmita Saha was originally made by Proshanta, according to the ACC.

Meanwhile, the Interpol has also issued a notice against Proshanta, which will be effective for five years.