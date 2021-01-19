Home > Bangladesh

Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu dies at 69

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 19 Jan 2021 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 11:35 AM BdST

Veteran actor Mujibur Rahman Dilu has died at the age of 69.

He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the United Hospital in Dhaka on Tuesday morning, said his elder brother Ataur Rahman.

In a Facebook post, Ataur Rahman linked the death of his brother, a freedom fighter, to pneumonia.

Print Friendly and PDF

More stories