CID arrests the driver of a bus that ran over couple on Dhaka road
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 19 Jan 2021 04:05 PM BdST Updated: 19 Jan 2021 04:05 PM BdST
The Criminal Investigation Department has arrested the driver of a bus which ran over a man and his wife near the airport in Dhaka.
The driver, Tasikul Islam, 28, was arrested in Gazipur on Monday, 12 hours after the road crash, Sheikh Omar Faruk, additional deputy inspector general of CID, said at a media briefing on Tuesday.
Akash Iqbal, 33, and wife Maya Hazarika Mitu, 25, residents of Dhaka’s Mollartek, were riding to work by motorbike when a bus operated by Ajmeri Paribahan ran over them on Monday.
The couple were on their way to work in Gulshan when the bus coming from behind hit them. The couple died on the scene. Akash was an employee of a private company, while Mitu used to work for a hotel.
Both the driver and the helper fled the scene abandoning the bus, said CID official Sheikh Omar.
“A CID team led by Additional Special Superintendent of Police Mukta Dhar conducted a drive and arrested Tasikul in Gazipur.”
Tasikul has confessed to his crime during an interrogation, the law enforcers said.
Two others, including the helper of the bus, are absconding. The authorities are working to arrest them, said Police Superintendent Mukta Dhar.
A case has been filed under the Road Transport Act over the incident.
