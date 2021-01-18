Ferry services on Padma River resume as fog lifts

Manikganj's Paturia and Rajbari's Daulatdia waterways were closed from midnight to 10 am Monday, while ferry crossings between Munshiganj’s Shimulia and Madaripur’s Banglabazar remained shut from 5:30 am 10:30 am.

Thousands of vehicles were stranded at the four dockyards on both sides of the river leaving passengers and vehicle workers stuck in the cold.

Fog in the Padma basin began to increase after 10 pm on Sunday, said Zillur Rahman, deputy general manager (commerce) of BIWTC's Aricha office. The visibility came down to near-zero at midnight, forcing the ferry operators to suspend services.

At that time, four ferries transporting passengers and vehicles from Paturia and Daulatdia docks got stuck in the middle of the river. There were 12 ferries waiting to cross the river at the two docks.