Ferry services on Padma River resume as fog lifts
Manikganj, Munshiganj & Madaripur Correspondents, bdnews24.com
Published: 18 Jan 2021 12:00 PM BdST Updated: 18 Jan 2021 12:00 PM BdST
Ferry services along the Daulatdia-Paturia and Shimulia-Banglabazar routes have resumed around 10 am Monday after heavy fog on the Padma river disrupted operations.
Manikganj's Paturia and Rajbari's Daulatdia waterways were closed from midnight to 10 am Monday, while ferry crossings between Munshiganj’s Shimulia and Madaripur’s Banglabazar remained shut from 5:30 am 10:30 am.
Thousands of vehicles were stranded at the four dockyards on both sides of the river leaving passengers and vehicle workers stuck in the cold.
At that time, four ferries transporting passengers and vehicles from Paturia and Daulatdia docks got stuck in the middle of the river. There were 12 ferries waiting to cross the river at the two docks.
