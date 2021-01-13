Man dies in Dhaka building explosion

The incident took place at the Empori Financial Centre, which houses the visa processing office of the Consular Section of UAE and a branch of NCC Bank, around 1:30 pm on Wednesday, DMP Deputy Commissioner (Gulshan Zone) Sudip Kumar Chakrabarty told bdnews24.com.

The authorities could not determine the cause of the blast immediately.

"Police say they suspect the explosion occurred in an AC compressor. The bomb disposal unit of the police is working to find the actual cause of the explosion," said Chakrabarty.

The injured were sent to hospital, with the explosion causing huge damage to the ground floor of the building, said Abul Kalam Azad, duty officer of Baridhara Fire Service Station.