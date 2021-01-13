China to mediate Myanmar-Bangladesh meeting on Rohingya on Jan 19
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Jan 2021 09:18 PM BdST Updated: 13 Jan 2021 09:18 PM BdST
Bangladesh will hold a tripartite meeting in Dhaka on Jan 19 with Myanmar and China on the Rohingya refugee crisis.
China is organising the meeting a year after a similar discussion, Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen said on Wednesday.
“We hope it will yield good results. We are still hopeful,” said Momen. Secretary-level officials will represent Bangladesh while Myanmar will send deputy minister-level officials.
The foreign minister said the last such meeting in January last year saw “some progress”, but Myanmar has remained silent since then.
“They had said they would make booklets in Rohingya and Myanmar’s own languages.
They had showed some interest, but no meeting took place. (They) gave COVID-19 and elections as excuses,” he said.
The meeting was supposed to be held on Jan 9 or 10, but was delayed because the Chinese foreign minister is visiting Myanmar now.
Bangladesh on Monday handed a list of 230,000 more Rohingya refugees to Myanmar for repatriation to their homeland in Rakhine State.
In six phases, including the latest one, Bangladesh has handed lists of 830,000 Rohingya to Myanmar, which has verified only 42,000 refugees, but the repatriation has not begun.
More than 700,000 Rohingya crossed the border into Bangladesh after a 2017 crackdown by the Myanmar military, taking the number of refugees in Bangladesh past 1 million.
Bangladesh later signed an agreement with Myanmar for the repatriation of its displaced nationals, but the process to send them back was halted twice as the Muslim refugees refused to return without citizenship rights in the Buddhist-majority country.
Bangladesh has alleged a lack of sincerity of Myanmar in ensuring safe, dignified and sustainable return of the refugees as violence in Rakhine has continued.
Momen said Myanmar was creating problems in the verification.
Myanmar allowed some refugees to return to a certain place while their family members were told to stay in other places, the foreign minister said.
He also said Bangladesh has begun biometric registration of the Rohingya refugees, who arrived in the country before 2017, to prevent them from achieving Bangladesh passports and ID cards.
- China to mediate Myanmar-Bangladesh meeting on Rohingya on Jan 19
- Six former MDs, 16 others land in jail over Barapukuria coal embezzlement
- Seven die in Jhenaidah truck-passenger vehicle collision
- PSC announces 41st, 42nd BCS exam dates
- Bangladesh reports 14 new virus deaths, lowest in 2 months
- Man dies in Dhaka building explosion
Most Read
- Gen Sarwar Hasan made chief of general staff, replaced by Gen Akbar as NDC commandant
- Nasal spray, developed by Bangladesh, promises to ‘kill’ coronavirus
- Man dies in Dhaka building explosion
- Bangladesh's Beximco could start private sales of AstraZeneca vaccine next month
- Another cold wave sweeps over northern Bangladesh
- PK Halder's crony Abantika remanded in money laundering case
- Bangladesh reports 14 new virus deaths, lowest in 2 months
- US executes Lisa Montgomery for 2004 murder
- Pence says he opposes removing Trump with the 25th Amendment
- Bangladesh seeks five years to get ready for graduation to developing nation