ACC arrests PK Halder’s crony Abantika in money laundering case

Abantika was detained by a team led by the case's investigation officer from the capital's Dhanmondi on Wednesday afternoon, according to the anti-graft agency's spokesman Pranab Kumar Bhattacharya.

Pranab told bdnews24.com, "Abantika Baral's involvement was found during the

investigation into the case against Proshanta, which is why she has been arrested."

Following her arrest, Abantika was initially taken to the ACC headquarters in Segunbagicha before the investigation officer, Deputy Director Md Salauddin, took her to court around 2 pm.

Responding to a question from reporters at the time, Abantika said she did not know the reasons for her arrest.

The Anti-Corruption Commission arrests Abantika Boral, a ‘close accomplice’ of the absconding PK Halder, who is facing charges of embezzling almost Tk 30 billion, Jan 13, 2021.

Asked about the charges of acquiring illegal assets, Abantika said, "The ACC knows... I can't say anything.”

Abantika had been summoned for questioning by the ACC on Dec 29 as part of the investigation into the case but she failed to turn up.

Meanwhile, another 'associate' of PK Halder, Shankha Bepari, was arrested on Jan 4 over his involvement in the case.

Proshanta Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank, had contacted ILFSL recently and said he wanted to refund the money he had embezzled, but added he wanted protection as well, according to Mahfuzur Rahman Milon, the lawyer for the firm.

It subsequently presented the plea when the court was hearing a writ petition filed by seven clients of ILFSL for an order to get their money back.

After the initial hearing, the court on Jan 19 issued a travel ban and ordered the confiscation of passports of Proshanta and 18 others, including his family members and officials of the company.

Proshanta, however, had laundered the money abroad and fled to Canada by the time, according to media reports.

The Interpol has also issued a red corner notice against Proshanta, which will be effective for five years.