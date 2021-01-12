Backers of former mayor Khokon hold protest over cases

The organisation, named ‘Dhakabasi’, held a procession followed by a protest meeting at the Bahadurshah Park in Old Dhaka on Tuesday.

The rally, comprising 70 to 80 people, encircled the Bahadurshah Park before coming to a halt at Lakhsmibazar’s Nabadwip Basak Lane.

Sadek Mithu, the organisation’s general secretary, and senior Awami League leader Omar Ali claimed that the charges against Khokon were “fabricated” and demanded their immediate withdrawal.

Omar also called upon Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina to intervene in the matter to bring it into a settlement.

Khokon faces two cases for making “libellous comments” on Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh, the incumbent mayor of Dhaka South. Advocates Kazi Anisur Rahman and Md Sarwar Alam filed appeals to initiate cases with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury set Jan 19 as the date to announce whether the court would take the appeals into consideration, the court's bench assistant Ripon Mia said on Tuesday.

Khokon joined a previous protest organised by a group of disgruntled traders who suffered losses due to the city corporation’s eviction drive in Gulistan’s Fulbaria Market on Saturday.

Khokon laid into his successor, questioning his competence to hold the office of Dhaka South.

“Taposh has syphoned billions of taka from DSCC to Modhumoti Bank that he owns and invested the funds in different organisations to draw profits from,” Khokon alleged.

“On the other hand, poor employees are not being paid for months due to a lack of funds, which also caused many city corporation development projects to shut down.”

He then alleged that Taposh has failed to run the city corporation.

Pointing to his predecessor on Monday, Taposh said, “I did not raise any complaint. Those who illegally occupied shops and made underhand deals are now putting all the blame on me. This is very undesirable.”

“I have noticed that he made libellous comments. As he did so, I’ll take legal steps,” Taposh added.

“Taking steps against defamation means taking lawful measures.”

Mayor Taposh first gave his reaction after paying his respects to the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32 on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

On Khokon’s claims that Taposh was “incompetent” to serve as mayor, he said, “This is his personal opinion, it does not carry any significance.”

And "there is no real ground for this claim”, Taposh said about the allegation that he was not paying the staff.

“Information about corruption regarding the [Fulbaria] market was revealed by the media. Underhand financial deals were also disclosed. Those who were involved with those deals are making complaints against me,” Taposh said.

Later Khokon issued a statement through his aide, vowing to face the lawsuits.