Former mayor Khokon faces cases for ‘libellous’ comments on Taposh

Advocates Kazi Anisur Rahman and Md Sarwar Alam filed appeals to initiate cases with the Dhaka Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Metropolitan Magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury will issue an order after hearing the appeals of the plaintiffs, the court's bench assistant Ripon Mia said on Monday

Earlier in the day, Taposh vowed to take legal steps against his predecessor Sayeed Khokon.

Responding to Khokon’s allegations, Taposh said: “He [Khokon] called up a meeting on Jan 9 to spew venomous words against me. This is an expression of personal resentment.”

Taposh said that he has been making efforts to curb corruption since taking office as mayor on May 2020.

“Information about corruption regarding the [Fulbaria] market was revealed by the media. Underhand financial deals were also disclosed. Those who were involved with those deals are making complaints against me,” Taposh said.

Pointing to the former mayor, Taposh said, “I did not raise any complaint. Those who illegally occupied shops and made underhand deals are now putting all the blame on me. This is very undesirable.”

“I have noticed that he made libellous comments. As he did so, I’ll take legal steps,” Taposh added.

“Taking steps against defamation means taking lawful measures.”

Khokon made the remarks during a protest organised by a group of disgruntled traders who suffered losses due to the city corporation’s eviction drive in Gulistan’s Fulbaria Market on Saturday.

Khokon laid into his successor, questioning his competence to hold the office of Dhaka South.

“Taposh has syphoned billions of taka from DSCC to Modhumoti Bank that he owns and invested the funds in different organisations to draw profits from,” Khokon alleged.

“On the other hand, poor employees are not being paid for months due to a lack of funds, which also caused many city corporation development projects to shut down.”

He then said Taposh has failed to run the city corporation.

Mayor Taposh first gave his reaction after paying his respects to the Father of the Nation at Dhanmondi 32 on the occasion of Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day.

On Khokon’s claims that Taposh was ‘incompetent’ to serve as mayor, he said, “This is his personal opinion, it does not carry any significance.”

And "there is no real ground for this claim”, Taposh said about the allegation that he was not paying the staff.