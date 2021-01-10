Bangladesh strips Bangabandhu killer Mosleh Uddin, 51 others of freedom fighter title

A gazette notifying the cancellation of their titles was published on Jan 5 in line with the recommendations made during the 70th meeting of the National Freedom Fighters Council.

Bangabandhu and his family members were brutally assassinated on Aug 15, 1975. Five of the killers, including Mosleh Uddin, who was sentenced to death, are on the run. Four of them were recipients of the freedom fighter gallantry awards, which the High Court in a ruling on Dec 15, had also suspended.

The government also revoked the certificates of Abul Fazal from Narsingdi, late Golam Mostafa from Kishoreganj, Abdul Kader and Md Altaf Hossain from Gazipur, and late Md Abdul Malek from Cumilla, among others.

Full list in Bangla