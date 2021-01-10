Bangladesh set to observe Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day

The occasion 49 years ago ushered fully fledged celebrations of independence and victory after the nine-month of bloody Liberation War.

On Jan 10, 1972, Bangabandhu returned to the country via London and New Delhi after his release by Pakistan following the emergence of Bangladesh as a free nation with the humiliating defeat of the Pakistani military.

The Pakistani occupation army arrested Bangabandhu at his Dhanmondi residence on road number 32 early on Mar 26, 1971 immediately after he proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh through a message.

The Pakistani army launched a brutal crackdown in Dhaka that night. The nation was ultimately delivered from the Pakistani occupation following the war inspired by his brave leadership, even as Bangabandhu remained detained in a Pakistani prison.

Last year, Bangladesh celebrated the occasion with renewed joy by starting the countdown to his birth centenary. The celebrations of 100 Years of Mujib will continue until the Dec 16 Victory Day this year. Bangladesh will also celebrate golden jubilee of independence on Mar 26.

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman addressing a rally in Dhaka on the first anniversary of his homecoming on Jan 10, 1973. Photo: Nasir Ali Mamun/Photoseum

Under international pressure, Pakistan released Bangabandhu from jail on Jan 8 in 1972 and he was flown to London by a Pakistan International Airlines plane. From there, he came to Dhaka by a comet jet of the British Royal Air Force via New Delhi.

On his arrival at the airport, a delighted Bangabandhu burst into tears when he hugged his four close associates, who had led the War of Liberation in his absence.

Tens of thousands of people from all walks of life stood on Mymensingh Road, now VIP Road, to catch a glimpse of the independence hero as an open truck carrying him moved towards the Racecourse, now Suhrawardy Udyan, from where he had called for independence in his historic speech on Mar 7, 1971.

The great leader of the Bengali nation uttered with emotion at the gathering on his homecoming: “My lifelong dream comes true. Today, Bangladesh is free and sovereign. Let no harm come to the independence that we have achieved till the last Bengali remains alive.”

President Md Abdul Hamid said in a message on the occasion that Bangabandhu will remain as the “eternal source of our inspiration” as long as Bangladesh and the Bengali nation exist.

“Such profound love for country and people is a unique example in the world,” he said.

Bangabandhu’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, the prime minister, said in her message that he dreamt of a non-communal, hunger-free and prosperous Bangladesh, resisting all conspiracies.

“(And) We will fulfil that dream with unity,” she added.

The coronavirus pandemic hampered much of the celebrations of Bangabandhu’s birth centenary. As the outbreak has continued, Bangabandhu’s Homecoming Day will also be celebrated at a limited scale.

Initiated by the Bangladesh Army and coordinated by the Armed Forces Division, marathons will be held in Dhaka in association with the committee to implement Bangabandhu’ birth centenary programmes. As many as 200 athletes, including many from 10 other countries, will join the marathons.

The committee’s President National Professor Rafiqul Islam will attend a discussion and cultural function to be organised by the Shilpakala Academy in the evening.

The committee has also published an e-poster marking the occasion.

The Awami League will hoist the national and party flags at its offices early morning and then place wreaths on Bangabandhu’s mural at Dhanmondi 32.

It will hold a discussion at its headquarters in the afternoon. Party chief Hasina will join via video call.