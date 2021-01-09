Interpol issues red notice against PK Halder, absconding with money-laundering charges

The notice, published on the Interpol website and sent to its units all over the world, will be effective for five years, the Police Headquarters said in a statement on Friday.

Bangladesh Police will apply for extension of the notice if necessary, the statement added.

File photo

Halder is a former managing director of the International Leasing and Financial Services Limited or ILFSL and NRB Global Bank.

After seven clients of the ILFSL filed a writ petition for an order to get their money back, the High Court in January last year issued a travel ban and ordered the confiscation of passports of Halder and 18 others, including his family members and officials of the company.

He had laundered the money abroad and fled to Canada by the time, according to media reports.

Halder, who had spoken of his desire to return to Bangladesh from Canada, reversed his plan in October, saying he would not come back due to his illness.

After hearing a writ petition filed by five depositors who suffered losses, the High Court on Tuesday imposed a travel ban on 25 people, including his mother Lilaboti Halder, SK Sur Chowdhury, former deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank, and Nazrul Islam Khan, chairman of the ILFSL.