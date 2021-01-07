Hasina set to address nation to mark second year of govt
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Jan 2021 02:02 PM BdST Updated: 07 Jan 2021 02:02 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to address the nation to the mark the completion of the Awami League government's second year in office in its present term.
The premier will deliver her speech at 7:30 pm on Thursday, according to the prime minister's office. The speech will be broadcast live on state platforms.
Hasina is serving as the prime minister for the third consecutive term after her party won the 11th parliamentary election by a landslide on Dec 30, 2018.
She formed a new government on Jan 7, 2019. No leader in the country’s political history has been at the helm for this long.
In a speech to the nation on Jan 7 last year, the Awami League chief pledged to continue the efforts to develop the nation and curb corruption.
