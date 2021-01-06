HC grants anticipatory bail to 178 BNP activists in arson cases

Justice Md Habibul Gani and Justice Md Riaz Uddin Khan passed the order following 36 petitions filed by the BNP lawyers on Wednesday.

Lawyer Kaiser Kamal, accompanied by Gazi Kamrul Islam Sajal, stood for the BNP leaders and activists in the court, while Deputy Attorney General Abul Hashem represented the state.

"The BNP leaders and activists will have to appear before the court by Feb 7," lawyer Kaiser Kamal told reporters afterwards.

At least 16 cases were filed over the bomb explosion and arson attacks on 11 buses in parts of the capital on Nov 12, 2020, during the by-polls to the Dhaka-18 constituency.

The Awami League leaders blamed BNP for arson attacks on buses. On the other hand, BNP leaders claimed that the ruling party leaders had torched the buses to create controversy over the elections.