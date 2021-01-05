Bangladesh migrant workers protest outside foreign ministry over return to Qatar
Published: 05 Jan 2021 04:25 PM BdST Updated: 05 Jan 2021 04:25 PM BdST
Hundreds of disgruntled Bangladeshi migrants who work in Qatar have gathered outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, demanding urgent action from the government to facilitate their return to the Middle-Eastern country.
They began the demonstrations, carrying the photographs of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, around 10 am on Tuesday.
A group of Bangladeshi migrants who work in Qatar demonstrate in front of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Dhaka seeking urgent attention of the government to facilitate their return to the Middle East, Jan 5, 2021. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
"I returned to the country 10 months ago. I will lose my job in Qatar if I can't return within February. I have submitted my documents to the foreign ministry twice for a re-entry visa, but they are not issuing my visa," Abdul Karim, one of the protesters, told bdnews24.com.
'The authorities are trying to address issues with the embassy and the factory owners to solve the problem," Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen said.
