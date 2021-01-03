Hasina wants separate medical unit for police

The government has rented a private hospital to provide treatment to the police personnel in addition to the Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital amid the pandemic.

“I feel that we should have a separate medical unit in our police force; a unit that can oversee the medical treatment service,” Hasina said in a video call on Sunday on the occasion of training completion parade of assistant police superintendents from the BCS 37th batch.

She highlighted the government’s initiatives to refurbish and modernise the police hospitals outside Dhaka, reform the police stations and increase staffing.

She thanked the police for the special services where they delivered food to ordinary people through a helpline during the coronavirus lockdown.

“Bangladesh Police is a century old organisation. We want to build it as a centre of excellence. We have taken initiatives to reform it. We want to educate the police force with the latest know-how,” said Hasina.

She directed the police force to be more active in curbing the rising spate of cyber-crimes.

The prime minister hailed the police’s joint efforts with the Air Force to rescue a team of young tourists who were lost in Himchhari after they called the 999 helpline.

“Imagine what would have happened to those students if the 999 hotline service of police wasn’t there. Police are providing such good services!” she exclaimed.

Hasina asked members of the police to work more efficiently to combat crimes like money laundering, human trafficking, violence and terrorism and violence against women and children, the prime minister said.

Hasina prayed for the police personnel who died while preventing violence and terrorism.

“We must remember that our primary goal is to ensure the rule of law, serve the people and improve their standard of living. Our police force have acquired enough skills on that front. We have trained them at home and abroad,” the prime minister said.

Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal, on behalf of the prime minister, handed awards to the police personnel who aced the training.

Home Secretary Mostafa Kamaluddin, Inspector General of Police Benazir Ahmed and other high-ups of the police were present in the event at Bangladesh Police Academy in Sardah, Rajshahi.