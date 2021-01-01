Leaving the deadly pandemic year behind, Bangladesh rides into 2021 on vaccine hopes

The virus has so much momentum that more infection and death are almost inevitable as the second pandemic year begins. Pain will probably ease, but never completely go away. Bangladesh showed clear signs of resilience in the relentless battle against the virus. The next few months will be dark, but every passing day brings a little more light with the news of the vaccine’s arrival.

Professor Serajul Islam Choudhury thinks 2020 was a “very bad” year while Prof Muhammed Zafar Iqbal says the world would “toss it away much earlier if they could!". Now the year is gone with clock ticking past midnight to the New Year’s Day.

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, in their new year messages, vowed to lead them through the challenges posed by the pandemic. Hasina called for mutual cooperation of all, saying that it is the only way to deal with any global crisis.

Coupled with the pandemic fears, a police ban on almost all sorts of New Year’s Eve revelry and gatherings dampened the celebrations largely, but many residents of Dhaka have ringed in the new year with firecrackers.

The year, however, began with hope for huge celebrations on Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman birth centenary. But the emergence of the coronavirus in China cast a shadow on the plans, making people more acquainted with words like “isolation”, “quarantine”, “social distancing” and “lockdown”.

And finally, Bangladesh reported the first cases in March amid an exodus of returnees who lost jobs or wanted to be with their families at home during the pandemic.

The migrant workers’ path for a return to their countries of work was closed shortly afterwards. But only around 8,000 workers could travel abroad between July and November after flights resumed following months of halt on operations.

“I'm in extreme financial hardship with no income at the moment. I can neither bear the agonising hunger, nor can I share the pain with someone else. Our future is now uncertain,” said Anwar Hossain, one of the Bangladeshi migrant workers stranded at home.

The 66-day lockdown in Bangladesh from late March upended livelihoods of the working-class people while the virus continued to ravage the nation claiming scores of lives daily. Many had to leave the cities and go back to their village homes after failing to pay rents for months.

Appalling stories of the people’s struggle to cope with the situation emerged from across the country. Families rushed from one hospital to another to get their loved ones admitted, but the doors were closed as the health care facilities demanded a coronavirus test result first amid a shortage of tests.

Relatives refused to bury the coronavirus dead, while thousands gathered for the funeral of a religious leader, an incident that made headlines in the international media and shocked the nation.

"If it wasn’t for the pandemic, we wouldn’t have realised that a person’s brother, wife and children can abandon them in such a short period of time, out of fear of a virus,” said Maksudul Alam Khandaker Khorshed, a Narayanganj City Corporation councillor and one of the volunteers who braved the fears of infection to ensure a proper burial for the coronavirus dead.

Meanwhile, many saw the pandemic as an opportunity to get richer. The COVID testing scam brought dubious businessman Mohammad Shahed, and JKG Health Care’s Ariful Chaudhury and his wife Dr Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury under the spotlight, leading the government to bring wholesale changes to the sector.

Irregularities in distribution of relief materials have never let up in Bangladesh, but it came to a shock when public representatives were caught embezzling rice earmarked for the poor during the lockdown.

“We were caught off guard. There has been no coordination with the experts to tackle the pandemic. Especially the corruption we saw in the health sector was terrifying. It is now clear that we lack preparations and allocations in the health sector. And the allocation for the sector is gobbled up by corruption,” said Prof Serajul.

Before the detection of the first cases, the RAB revealed the scandal related to Shamima Noor Papia, an expelled leader of Jubo Mohila League who allegedly ran escort services at the Westin hotel in Dhaka.

And after the lockdown, the killing of suspects in law-enforcing agencies’ operations stopped, but not before Sinha Md Rashed Khan lost his life in unprovoked police firing. The murder of the retired army major unearthed stories of corruption by the police officials involved in the incident as well.