Tk 350m embezzlement charges loom over ex-mayor Sayeed Khokon
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Dec 2020 07:21 PM BdST Updated: 29 Dec 2020 07:21 PM BdST
A leader of traders in Gulistan has moved a court for permission to start a case against Mohammad Sayeed Khokon, the former mayor of Dhaka South City Corporation, and six others on charges of embezzling around Tk 350 million.
Delwar Hossain Delu, the president of Jaker Super Market Traders-Owners Association and Fulbaria Super Market 2, Block-A Traders-Owners Association, filed a petition at Dhaka Metropolitan Magistrate Ashek Imam’s court on Tuesday.
The others facing the case are Yusuf Ali Sarder, the former chief revenue officer of the city corporation, the former sub-assistant engineer “Majed”, Kamrul Hasan, Helena Akter, Atiqur Rahman Swapan and “Walid”.
In the petition, Delwar said the seven people he seeks to accuse in the case took more than Tk 348.97 million from traders by promising them legitimacy of the shops that were constructed at Block-A of Fulbaria Super Market 2 by violating the building plan.
The authorities evicted the traders from the shops later, but they did not get the money back, Delwar said.
After hearing his statement, the magistrate set Wednesday for the order on the petition, the court’s clerk Atiqur Rahman said.
“The incumbent DSCC Mayor Sheikh Fazle Noor Taposh is using Delwar Hossain Delu to do the dirty job. It is belittling the image of himself and the party (Awami League),” Khokon said in statement.
