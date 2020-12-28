2020: A hectic year for the law enforcement in Bangladesh amid pandemic

The arrest of an Awami League operative, Shamima Noor Papia, for her reported links to sex trade in luxurious hotel suites came when the people were still talking about the arrests of a number of leaders of the governing party’s affiliates in last year’s anti-casino operations.

The drives over fake coronavirus test reports at the Regent Hospital, JKG Health Care and Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital amid the pandemic crisis drew huge condemnation.

Towards the end of the year came the arrest of MP Haji Mohammad Selim’s son Erfan Selim over the assault on a naval officer, a drive on the Crescent Hospital in Uttara, and the RAB’s operation on the home of businessman Monir Hossain alias Golden Monir in Badda.

RAB RAIDS PAPIA’S DEN

The Rapid Action Battalion arrested Papia, general secretary of the Narsingdi district unit of Jubo Mohila League, and her husband Mofizur Rahman alias Sumon Chowdhury at Shahjalal International Airport on Feb 22.

In drives on Papia’s homes in Dhaka and Narsingdi, the RAB found huge wealth without a known source besides a pistol and five bottles of foreign liquor.

She was accused of making a fortune by running high-class escort services at the 5-star Westin Dhaka hotel.

The couple have made the fortunes also by helping criminals grab land, trading in drugs and arms, and a series of other crimes, the RAB said.

The ruling party affiliate for young women expelled her at once.

The RAB charged Papia and Sumon in three cases over counterfeit currency, illegal arms and drugs. They were also charged with money laundering by the Criminal Investigation Department of the police.

The Anti-Corruption Commission, or ACC, prosecuted them on charges of acquiring illegal assets worth Tk 62.4 million.

Meanwhile, a court sentenced the couple to 20 years in prison in the case over illegal arms.

Police escort JKG Health Care CEO Ariful Haque Chaudhury and his wife doctor Sabrina A Chaudhury to Dhaka's Chief Metropolitan Magistrates Court for the hearing in a case over fake COVID-19 test reports on Thursday, Aug 20, 2020.

COVID-19 CERTIFICATE FORGERY: RAIDS ON REGENT, JKG

The top brass of the Regent Hospital and JKG Health Care faced public wreath after the law-enforcing agencies unearthed the fake test report scams amid COVID-19 crisis. The two organisations were stripped of the permission to collect samples of suspected patients.

The ACC prosecuted the people in the Directorate General of Health Services who had links to the deal with Regent over treatment of COVID-19 patients.

Mohammad Shahed alias Shahed Karim, chairman of the Regent Hospital, Sabrina Sharmeen Husain aka Sabrina A Chaudhury, a government hospital physician who was also the chairman of JKG, her husband and JKG CEO Ariful Chaudhury are in jail in cases over fraud and forgery.

Extreme mismanagement and corrupt mindset made it possible for the healthcare facilities to dupe suspected patients even amid a pandemic, said Dr Md Nazrul Islam, former vice-chancellor of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University who is now a member of the national technical advisory committee on COVID-19.

Jobeda Khatun Health Care or JKG Health Care was given permission to collect samples from suspected coronavirus patients in April.

The RAB sealed off a branch of Regent Hospital in Dhaka's Mirpur on Wednesday after shutting down another branch and the headquarters of the hospital in Uttara on charges of issuing fake COVID-19 test reports to thousands of patients.

JKG had set up 44 booths in six areas in Dhaka and Narayanganj to collect samples free of cost. They used to collect around 350 samples each day in these areas, which were then supposed to be sent to the authorised labs for testing.

Police brought charges against JKG Health Care for providing false reports without testing the swabs collected from the people for COVID-19 tests.

Law enforcers arrested JKG Healthcare CEO Ariful on Jun 23 and later on Jul 12, his wife Dr Sabrina.

Sabrina, a government cardiac surgeon, was suspended by the health ministry for violating service rules by holding the post of chairman in a private organisation without permission. Sabrina denied any link with the JKG scam.

A large number of fabricated COVID-19 test reports, written on the official pads of the health directorate and the IEDCR, were found on the laptops of JKG Health Care graphic designer Humayun Kabir Hiru.

On Jun 22, police arrested Hiru and his wife Tanzina Patwari following a complaint filed by Kamal Hossain, a caretaker of a house in Dhaka’s Kalyanpur.

Mohammad Shahed, chairman of Regent Hospital, was airlifted to Dhaka's old airport after he was apprehended by RAB on the Satkhira frontier for his roles in a COVID-19 test scam that roiled Bangladesh’s healthcare sector. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

The ACC is examining the wealth of Ariful and Sabrina on charges of embezzling Tk 80 million by issuing the fake test reports.

On Mar 21, the DGHS signed a contract with the privately-owned Regent Hospital to provide treatment to COVID-19 patients. Health Minister Zahid Maleque and other high-ups in the ministry and the DGHS were present at the signing ceremony.

But the RAB later raided the headquarters and a branch of Regent Hospital in Dhaka’s Uttara on Jul 7 and 8, amid allegations that the hospitals swindled thousands of unsuspecting patients out of millions of takas on the pretext of providing coronavirus treatment for free.

The hospitals were also found to have faked COVID-19 test reports, prompting the authorities to shut down operations at the hospital’s branches in Uttara and Mirpur.

It later emerged that DGHS signed the MoU with Regent Hospital as a ‘dedicated COVID-19’ hospital, authorising it to conduct tests for the virus, despite knowing that the hospital’s licence had expired.

Shahed, chairman of Regent Group, was later arrested at Satkhira borders on Jul 15 dramatically while fleeing to India amid media reports on his other misdeeds.

The RAB, led by Executive Magistrate Sarwoer Alam, raided Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Dhaka’s Gulshan on Sunday amid allegations of unapproved coronavirus test at the private facility.

RAID ON SHAHABUDDIN MEDICAL COLLEGE

After JKG and Regent, similar allegations of fraud against Shahabuddin Medical College Hospital in Gulshan surfaced.

After arresting several officials of the hospital during a raid on Jul 19, the RAB said they found nine types of irregularities in the hospital, including issuance of coronavirus reports without approved tests.

The hospital admitted to running the tests with Gonoshasthaya Kendra’s rapid test kits experimentally. The government denied Gonoshasthaya approval for the kits saying they have failed to produce desired results in trials.

The RAB said the Shahabuddin hospital sent samples to other labs for coronavirus test, but gave the results in its own pads as if the hospital itself ran the tests, which is illegal.

The other irregularities at the hospital include admission of coronavirus-negative patients by giving them positive test results, and continuing operations after its licence expired a year ago.

The RAB also found surgical equipment that expired 10 years ago in the hospital’s operation theatre, and out of date and unauthorised drugs.

The hospital was using disposable medical equipment more than once for surgery, the RAB said.

After the law-enforcing agencies unearthed the scams in the raids on the healthcare facilities, the health ministry asked the home ministry to stop the law enforcers from conducting inspections in hospitals amid the coronavirus outbreak.

In a letter to the home ministry, the Health Services Division cited a “rumbling of discontent” among the organisations providing health care services because different agencies are used to conduct drives on a single hospital.

The letter asked the home ministry to coordinate with the Health Services Division or the Medical Education and Family Welfare Division if such a drive is deemed urgent.

The High Court later issued a rule asking the health ministry why its letter to the home ministry should not be declared ultra vires, or beyond their official capacity.

Police escort JMI Group Managing Director Abdur Razzaq on Sep 29, 2020 after a Dhaka court granted the Anti-Corruption Commission five days to grill him in custody in a case over allegations of supplying fake N95 masks and substandard equipment amid the coronavirus outbreak.

MASK SCAM

JMI Hospital Requisite Manufacturing Ltd, a unit of JMI Group, has been at the heart of the mask controversy.

The company came under the scanner for supplying the ‘wrong’ masks to doctors at Mugda General Hospital at the end of March, having provided common surgical masks instead of the ‘N-95’ masks to health professionals.

The fiasco also drew the ire of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who ordered the Directorate General of Health Services and CMSD to carefully monitor the supplies of protective equipment to hospitals.

Later, the government transferred a number of top officials in the health sector.

The ACC arrested JMI Group founder and Managing Director Abdur Razzaq, among others, on charges of putting the lives of the doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers in danger by supplying “low-quality” masks, PPEs and other health equipment to the government amid the coronavirus crisis. He secured bail from the High Court later.

HAJI SELIM IN TROUBLE AFTER SON’S JAILING

MP Haji Selim faced a fresh wave of criticisms, especially on allegations of grabbing land, after his son Erfan, a city corporation councillor, was accused of assaulting a naval officer on Oct 24.

Hours after Lt Md Wasif Ahmed Khan started a case against Erfan and six others with Dhanmondi Police, RAB swooped on Haji Selim's house in Soari Ghat's Devdas Lane.

Erfan's residence covers the third and fourth floors of the nine-storey building. The elite police unit seized two unlicensed firearms, a round of ammunition and an airgun. They also confiscated 37 walkie-talkies, a handcuff, and bottles of liquor.

The firearms are unlicensed. The walkie-talkies are illegal as well since only law enforcers are allowed to use these black wireless devices.

A RAB mobile court sentenced Erfan and his bodyguard Mohammad Zahid for the unlawful possession of the walkie-talkies and liquor.

During the raid on Erfan's home, RAB uncovered his 'torture room' on the roof of a multi-storey building in Chawkbazar.

Erfan faces other charges, including those related to illegal arms. The city corporation sacked him as well.

The media, meanwhile, reported land grabbed by Haji Selim in Old Dhaka. He is accused of using muscle power to take control of the pieces of land originally belonging to government and private entities, educational institutions, markets and the Buriganga river.

The ACC said it was collecting information on Haji Selim’s wealth.

RAB arrests Monir Hossain, a gold trader locally known as 'Golden Monir', during an overnight raid on his Merul Badda home, Nov 21, 2020.

GOLDEN MONIR

Monir was arrested after the RAB seized seized Tk 19 million in cash, including Tk 900,000 in foreign currencies, four litres of illegal liquor, eight kilograms of gold ornaments, a foreign pistol and several rounds of bullet during an overnight drive on his home in Merul Badda in the third week of November.

The RAB started the cases on narcotics and arms charges and under the Special Powers Act. The police are investigating the cases.

The national anti-graft agency is examining his wealth and found his assets worth Tk 6.1 billion.

In early December, it also approved formal charges in a case filed eight years ago against Monir for “illegally gaining” Tk 31.85 million.