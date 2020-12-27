Bangladesh permits 21 more private labs to test outbound passengers for virus

It also lowered the fee of RT-PCR tests for the coronavirus at private labs to Tk 3,000 from Tk 3,500 in a notice dated Thursday.

The number of private hospitals and diagnostic centres that are authorised to conduct coronavirus tests of outbound passengers now stands at 31.

The newly permitted labs are Anwer Khan Modern Medical, Green Life Medical College, Medinova Medical Services, Aalok Health Care, Healthcare Diagnostic Centre, Bashundhara Medical and Diagnostic Centre, DNA Solutions, Biomed Diagnostic, Dynamic Lab Diagnostic and Medical Checkup, BRB Hospital, Nova’s Clinical Research Service Limited, CSBF Health Centre, Prime Diagnostic Centre, Prescription Point, and Diabetic Association of Bangladesh in Dhaka, International Medical College and Aichi Hospital in Tongi, TMSS Medical College and Rafatullah Community Hospital in Bogura, Shimantik Pathology and Diagnostic Centre in Sylhet, Shevron Clinical Laboratory in Chattogramm, and Jahurul Islam Medical College in Kishoregnj.

Bangladeshi expatriate workers wait in a queue to give their samples for COVID-19 tests at a temporary isolation centre installed in Mohakhali’s DNCC market. The centre began collecting samples under the supervision of Dhaka district’s civil surgeon on Monday. Photo: Asif Mahmud Ove

Those who have already been conducting the test are icddr,b, DMFR Molecular Lab and Diagnostic, Praava Health, Popular Diagnostic Centre, Institute for Developing Science and Health Initiatives, Labaid, Square Hospital, Evercare Hospital, ad United Hospital.

The offices of the civil surgeons in 13 districts had been conducting the tests for the travellers earlier.

The government gave permission to 10 private labs to conduct the tests on Oct 20 after many countries made it mandatory for the samples to be taken from the passengers within 72 hours before the flight.