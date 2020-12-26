Two construction workers die as boundary wall collapses in Chattogram

The incident occurred near the Election Commission office in the port city around 12pm on Saturday, according to the police.

The victims were identified as Md Salauddin, 20, and ‘Shukkur’, 18. Salauddin was killed on the spot while Shukkur died on the treatment table at Chattogram Medical College and Hospital.

The construction work was being carried out in an open space beside the EC office.

“The boundary wall collapsed and killed a worker on the spot. The other died in the hospital later,” Kotwali Police OC Md Mohsin said.

Earlier, the location, known as ‘Girjar Maath’ or ‘Church Ground’ to the locals, had a hill that was levelled by a private company for construction work. The work was part of raising walls around the leased land.

OC Mohsin said the police had arrived on the spot upon hearing that a person died after the wall collapsed. A wounded worker, Shukkur, was rushed to the hospital where he died.

“We have come to know that a person named Shahed had leased the land for two years and was setting up a temporary warehouse

MA Maleque, the former ward councillor, said the government land was leased out to Dubai Bangla Corporation that has business interests in real estate and brick kilns.

The dead workers were both residents of Tulatuli area in Enayet Bazar.

According to Salauddin’s elder sister Rima Akter, he used to live with her following the death of their parents. He had been working on the project for the past month.

FAULTS WITH CONSTRUCTION

The initial findings by the Fire Service indicated a “fatal flaw” with the construction work leading to the collapse.

The wall had not yet been solidified. They filled it with soil before the wall could stand firm. “The accident occurred due to this flaw,” Fire Service Senior Station Officer Mohammad Ali told bdnews24.com.

Police took into custody a man identified as Md Monir who visited the site on behalf of Dubai Bangla Corporation.

He said that they had planned to set up a temporary warehouse for rent. The boundary walls were being erected to avoid a landslide.

Although Monir was taken into custody, police said that he was not being shown arrested, OC Mohsin said.

“A case will record negligent death. But Monir was not detained or arrested. We will decide who to name as the accused in the case after completing our interrogation.”