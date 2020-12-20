Mild cold wave continues to grip Bangladesh
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2020 04:44 PM BdST
A mild cold wave has continued to sweep over large swaths of Bangladesh, including the northern regions, adding to sufferings of the people amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Rangpur division, Goplaganj, Sitakunda in Chattogram, Feni, Pabna, Naogaon, Sreemangal in Moulvibazar, Jashore, Kushtia, Chuadanga, Bhola, and Barishal are currently in the grips of a mild to moderate cold spell, which will continue for the next few days, according to meteorologist Shahinul Islam.
The mercury is hovering between 7 and 10 degrees Celsius in most parts of Rangpur, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet and Mymensingh regions.
“The temperature rose a little, but the cold wave will persist for a few more days. We hope the situation will get better after that.”
The lowest temperature in the country was recorded in Kurigram’s Rajarhat and Panchagar’s Tetulia on Sunday at 7 degrees Celsius. In Dhaka, the mercury dipped to 13.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday.
The first cold wave of the season hit the country on Friday, with the lowest temperature recorded at 9 degrees Celsius in Tetulia.
If the temperature is at or below 10 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that a cold wave is sweeping through. If the mercury lies between 8 and 10 degrees Celsius, it indicates a mild cold wave. When the mercury drops below 6 degrees Celsius, it is assumed that an intense cold wave is blowing through.
Moderate to deep fog is likely to engulf the river basins, with mild fog covering most parts of the country from midnight to morning, the Met Office said.
Meanwhile, the Department of Agricultural Extension has also issued guidelines for farmers to protect their harvest amid the cold snap.
