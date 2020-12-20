India, Bangladesh share same view on Rohingya: High Commissioner Doraiswami
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2020 10:59 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2020 10:59 PM BdST
Like Bangladesh, India also wants quick, sustainable and safe return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar, High Commissioner Vikram Doraiswami has said.
His country has the same view as Bangladesh on the Rohingya crisis, he said in a views-exchange meeting with journalists in Chattogram on Sunday.
India’s role, along with China’s, is seen as vital in ending the Rohingya refugee crisis. Bangladesh has sheltered more than 1 million Rohingya who fled decades of persecution in Myanmar and a brutal military operation in 2017.
He said the repatriation is also needed for Bangladesh’s socio-economic development.
He faced questions from the press over the killings of Bangladeshis by India’s Border Security Force.
“Illegal activities at the borders lead to most of the accidents,” he said and added that 95 percent of the shootings occur on the Indian side of the border and 87 percent after 10pm when incidents of trespassing take place.
He thinks steps should be taken so that the border people can earn money in legal ways.
Major General Md Shafeenul Islam, the chief of Border Guard Bangladesh, expressed a similar view at a programme in Dhaka on Sunday.
Doraiswami praised Chattogram as the “world’s gateway for trade for four centuries”.
