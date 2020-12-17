Murder case against Mamunul, 35 others over former Hifazat chief Shafi’s death

Md Moin Uddin, the brother-in-law to the late Hifazat supremo Shafi, started a case against the 36, mostly followers of the hardline group’s current chief Junaid Babunagari, with the court of Chattogram Senior Judicial Magistrate Shiplu Kumar Dey on Thursday.

The court has accepted the petition and ordered the Police Bureau of Investigation to submit a report in a month, said Abu Hanif, the lawyer for the plaintiff.

Moulana Md Nasir Munir and Hifazat Joint Secretary Mamunul Haque, who made the headlines for opposing the statue of Bangabandhu, have been named as the key suspects.

Hifazat Organising Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi, central leaders Meer Idris, Habibullah, Ahsanullah, Zakaria Noman Fayezi are among the others named in the case.

“The suspects have mentally tortured Allama Shafi to death as part of a scheme, as per the case documents,” lawyer Abu Hanif said.

Shafi was forced to step down as director general of the Hathazari Bara Madrasa in Chattogram in a meeting of its governing council on Sept 17 after hundreds of students demonstrated demanding the removal of his son Anas Madani as an assistant director of the institution.

Besides Anas, the council also sacked teacher Maulana Nurul Islam, a Shafi loyalist, putting an end to Shafi’s control over Bangladesh’s largest Islamic school.

He was taken to a hospital in the port city immediately after the meeting and passed away the following day at a Dhaka hospital.

Anas said his father died of “heart failure” due to “the stress from the unexpected” incident.

In the case, Shafi’s family alleged that those leading the demonstration before Shafi’s resignation had threatened to “seriously harm him” if he had not expelled Anas. They allegedly harassed a sick Shafi in different ways.

Shafi fell unconscious when they removed his nasal cannula at the madrasa on the day of the meeting, his brother-in-law Moin said in the case. The family could not bring him out of the madrasa for treatment despite attempts, he alleged.