Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day

Md Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner of the district, inaugurated the sculpture at the Laboni point of the beach on Wednesday amid the celebrations of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.

As many as 100 pigeons were freed to mark the unveiling. The national anthem was also sung.

"The artwork is an expression of protest against the defacing of Bangabandhu's sculpture. The initiative has been taken to spread the wave of protests all around the country from the sea shore,” Kamal said.

Construction of a permanent sculpture at the Bangabandhu intersection in Kalatali of Cox's Bazar is under way, he said and added that the design of the proposed sculpture is awaiting the approval of the Prime Minister's Office.

Ishtiak Ahmed Joy, coordinator of Branding Cox’s Bazar, a local voluntary organisation, said they contacted Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts for the sculpture to protest against the vandalism of Bangabandhu’s statue in Kushtia.

They later communicated with the local authorities to install the 10-foot high free-standing bust, which is about six feet wide.

“This is the first ever sand-made sculpture of Bangabandhu in Bangladesh,” said Kamrul Hasan Shipon, a student of the Dhaka University’s sculpture department.