Bangabandhu’s sand sculpture unveiled in Cox’s Bazar on Victory Day
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2020 04:33 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2020 04:33 AM BdST
A sand sculpture of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman has been unveiled at the sea beach of Cox’s Bazar on the Victory Day as part of protests against the vandalism of his statue in Kushtia.
Md Kamal Hossain, deputy commissioner of the district, inaugurated the sculpture at the Laboni point of the beach on Wednesday amid the celebrations of the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation.
"The artwork is an expression of protest against the defacing of Bangabandhu's sculpture. The initiative has been taken to spread the wave of protests all around the country from the sea shore,” Kamal said.
Ishtiak Ahmed Joy, coordinator of Branding Cox’s Bazar, a local voluntary organisation, said they contacted Dhaka University’s Faculty of Fine Arts for the sculpture to protest against the vandalism of Bangabandhu’s statue in Kushtia.
“This is the first ever sand-made sculpture of Bangabandhu in Bangladesh,” said Kamrul Hasan Shipon, a student of the Dhaka University’s sculpture department.
