Bride among 6 dead as boat packed with wedding guests capsizes in Noakhali

The accident occurred southwest of Chairman Ghat on Tuesday afternoon, said Md Abul Khayer, chief of Hatia Police Station.

Police could specify the number, but said many other victims remained missing.

There were more than 50 people in the trawler and 30 have been rescued, according to Khayer.

Besides the bride, the locals recovered the bodies of three minor girls and two women.

The trawler was on its way to Nijhum Dwip’s Dalar Char from Caring Char.

The police and local residents were working to rescue the other victims, said Khayer.